The Dark Side of Money: American Dream Meets Murder as Gritty New Novel Peaks Behind the Glamour of an African-American Family's 'High-Life'

San Francisco Bay, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- While thousands of books depict African-American families as struggling to reach the success of wider society, ‘The Dark Side of Money’ showcases the high-life millions of families enjoy. However, no book of gripping fiction is worth its weight without a heavy dose of action, suspense and murder.



Thankfully, d. E. Rogers gives readers all three with gusto. The novel’s narrative thrusts readers from the fruits of success to the tumultuous consequences of trying to hold onto the American Dream.



Synopsis:



As the perfectly-manicured matriarch of an African-American fashion empire, Gloria Dean is the kind of woman who wants it her way or no way. Maybe that’s why someone attempted to suppress the self-made billionaire the hard way: through murder. Now, her children are in their own blood sport to gain control of her vast operation. Can her prodigal daughter restore order to her kingdom, or will she be another liability in a chilling game of death by fashion? Find out in The Dark Side of Money, the stylish, searing thriller by d. E. Rogers that reveals the underbelly of the New York fashion world beneath the glittering veneer of the bright lights, big city.



A gritty peak behind the glamour, The Dark Side of Money follows a family-owned fashion empire at its crossroads. Both held together and divided by a tormenting and intimidating mother, the Gloria Dean Company has become the emblem of high fashion and even higher profits. However, when a sudden murder attempt on Gloria’s life lands her in a coma, the family business perilously hangs in the balance along with her life. With greed and power outweighing love, the family members wage an all-out war against one another to gain control of the company.



Enter the eldest sister Jasmine, the black sheep of the family who is unexpectedly placed in control in her mother’s absence. It’s not long before the family’s polished claws are out to dethrone her—and fast. As the stakes grow ever higher and the lustrous sheen of wealth and style gives way to its ugly undercoat, Jasmine must summon up all her cunning and courage to save her mother’s legacy from rampant familial greed and shark-infested waters of the company’s top brass. Can she keep her wits and integrity strong amid brotherly in-fighting, corporate duplicity, and the season’s must-have looks? Find out in The Dark Side of Money, a wild, stylish ride that will keep you teetering on the edge of your stiletto heels.



As the author explains, his book is chock-full of the glamour and tough decisions that come with success.



“It's a story about an African-American family living the high life instead of the low life stories – something we see all too frequently in fiction. It shows a black family that has succeeded in achieving the American dream and living life to the fullest. With fashion and how big someone's bank account being at the forefront of American life, this book shows all aspects of the dream from producing the product to trying to murder the creator for riches,” says Rogers.



Continuing, “My book will appeal to millions of people across the country, as it showcases the journey through the American Dream, as well as the treacherous things you must do to hold onto it - like killing your own family.”



With such pertinence to society, interested readers are urged to purchase their copy of the book as soon as possible.



‘The Dark Side of Money’, published by REGI Books, is available now: http://amzn.to/17qGhQY.



About d. E. Rogers

d. E. Rogers is the author of seven previous novels, White Lie, Color Line, Just Like Your Daddy, I Know She Didn't, Crossing Color Lines, Counterfeit Friends, and Forgetting U Existed. His new novel, The Dark Side of Money, was a runner-up in the New York Book Festival and the Great Southwest Book Festival, and an honorable mention selection for the Paris Book Festival. Rogers has also directed three short films; is a Stanford University-certified project manager; and has attended the University of Notre Dame for executive leadership and management and the New York Film Academy for film production. He holds a bachelor's degree in telecommunications management and production from Purdue University and a master's degree in business administration from Bethel College. Born and raised in South Bend, Indiana, he currently lives in the San Francisco Bay Area. More information on the author and his work can be found at his website, thedarksideofmoney.com.