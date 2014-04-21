Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- From a flurry of rock bands in the area, London’s The Dark Tides surge to distinguish themselves from the rest with a sound that is strong, raw and lingering. Currently, they are working on recording their debut EP that is slated to be released before summer 2014, and their track “Make Me Wanna” will be featured on WiFi PR Group’s Indie Anthems Vol. 5.



The Dark Tides are a heavily rock influenced trio that includes Michael Jablonka on guitar and vocals, Chris Webb on bass and Scott Parrish on drums. Their sound has been influenced by artists such as Led Zeppelin, T Rex, Jimi Hendrix, Velvet Underground, The Pretty, Small Faces, Nina Simone and Nirvana, among others, and their lyrics have been influenced by the writing styles of Roy Orbison, Ray Davis and Alex Turner. They’re also inspired by everything from memorable lifetime events, mothers and being an underdog to jealousy, love triangles and yearning for a person’s love.



As a result, their music is most often compared to Cream and Arctic Monkeys. They will be sharing this sound with the music world when they release their debut EP before this summer.



Prior to the release of their EP, The Dark Tides’ track “Make Me Wanna” will appear on WiFi PR Group’s upcoming compilation, Indie Anthems Vol. 5. It is a collection of international independent talent spanning a wide range of genres who WiFi PR hopes to get on the radar of music lovers and industry movers and shakers the world over. Being released at Coachella, this month, the digital mixtape will be handed out on 3,500 download cards to festival attendees, and 1,500 more download copies will be made available on the Indie Anthems Bandcamp website.



Besides the inclusion on this compilation, another big moment for the band was their opportunity to perform at The Scotch in London’s Piccadilly to commemorate one of Jimi Hendrix’s first shows in England—in the venue where he himself played. They deem it to be one of their best shows and recall being warmly received by a big crowd. To sweeten the moment, Gary Clark Jr. also caught the gig and both complimented them and asked to buy an EP they had available at the time.



In helping to further promote their music and stand out in the crowded London music scene, for the last couple of months, they have been hosting their own events in London. They invite their favorite bands to perform at a notable venue and charge next to nothing to get a bigger crowd in the door. They also give themselves more time to promote the shows in hopes of always attracting new people to the events with high quality music. Thus far the effort has helped them and the other bands to build a following.



To catch The Dark Tides live, rock fans can check out the band's upcoming performance at Buffalo Bar in London on April 23rd. In the meantime, they can watch videos of The Dark Tides' live performances on YouTube, including “Make Me Wanna,” “Unnecessary Enemy” and “The Bars.”



The Dark Tides are not currently selling their music, but once their EP comes out this summer, music lovers can look for it on various digital distribution outlets.



About WiFi PR Group

WiFi PR Group, http://www.wifiprgroup.com, based in Los Angeles, CA, is an innovative marketing force in the interconnecting worlds of Philanthropy, Business and Entertainment. Specializing in digital publicity and branding, WiFi PR works closely with its clients to create business to business and business to consumer campaigns.



About The Dark Tides Music

“Make Me Wanna” Single (2013)



MTV Artist Profile: http://www.mtv.com/artists/the-dark-tides/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/The-Dark-Tides/190695437676584

Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/TheDarkTides

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/the-dark-tides



Media Contact:



Alisa St. Rock

WiFi PR Group

800.614.6473 Ext.1

wifiprgroup@gmail.com

www.wifiprgroup.com