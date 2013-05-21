The Deadliest of Secrets: Letters from the Dead Published by Outskirts Press

Staten Island, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Award winning author George Hopkins announced today the release of Letters from the Dead, A Mystery/Suspense Novel, published by Outskirts Press. Hopkins’ third adult murder mystery with Detective Tom Cavanaugh and Jesuit priest Jack Bennis takes readers through a suspenseful array of murders, pregnancies, marriages and revenge as Hopkins’ always intriguing characters deal with their physical, emotional and spiritual problems.



Aging detective Tom Cavanaugh is seeking to solve a series of murders he feels his own actions have put into motion. Meanwhile, his half-brother, Father Jack Bennis, has requested a leave of absence from his bishop in order to “find his mind,” as he struggles to come to grips with his involvement with a former Cuban prostitute.



Both men then find themselves the targets of a killer seeking revenge for the cyber-bullying death of his daughter. An elderly woman in a nursing home continues to protect letters from her dead sister which reveal the true relationship between these half-brothers, but her life, too, is in danger.



“Why are some men and women so stubborn?” asks novelist Hopkins. “And how does one’s perception of reality affect one’s actions?” Letters from the Dead offers answers as Hopkins’ well-crafted novel shows readers how fear, revenge and anger can affect a person’s judgment and his actions.



Letters from the Dead also shows what a person can do when a killer comes after the people he loves, and Hopkins’ clever plot twists keep both his characters and his readers on their toes until the surprising climax of the mystery unfolds.



Hopkins’s latest thriller is the third in his Detective Cavanaugh series. His previous two books, Blood Brothers and Collateral Consequences, are both award winners and are available on-line.



Letters from the Dead is available on-line in paperback through Amazon and Barnes and Noble and at http://www.outskirtspress.com/bookstore.



Format: 6 x 9 paperback white

ISBN: 978-1-4787-0738-7

SRP: $15.95



e-Book - $5.00



Kindle - $3.99



Genre: Fiction/mystery and detective/suspense/action and adventure



About the author: George Hopkins

George Hopkins, a former United States Marine Corps sergeant, has worked as an assistant principal of English in the New York City public high schools and has taught at Columbia Teachers’ College, St. John’s University, Middlesex College, and the College of Staten Island in addition to being an exchange teacher in Puerto Rico. Twice he was honored by the NY Association of Teachers as Teacher of the Year.



For more information or to contact the author, visit http://www.outskirtspress.com/george_hopkins, http://www.george-hopkins.com or Hopkins109@aol.com.