The Define of Laser Cutting

Laser cutting is a non-contact process with high density and good controllability. The cutting speed is fast, the cutting efficiency is increased by 8-20 times when cutting steel parts, the heat affected zone is small, the deformation of the workpiece is small, the roughness of the copper laser cutting edge is small, no finishing is required, no fusion bulge is generated after cutting, no deburring is required, and the slit is very narrow , dimensionally constant for tight fit tolerances. Laser cutting can form high-precision holes in materials with high hardness and high brittleness. Its processing efficiency is 1215 times that of EDM and 200 times that of mechanical drilling. It is also convenient for handling micro and group holes as well as special-shaped holes. Save materials, it saves 15% to 30% of materials, which can greatly reduce production costs, and has high processing precision and stable and reliable product quality.



Laser cutting processing range

1. Laser cutting processing has a wide range of processing, which can cut metal materials such as mild steel, tool steel, stainless steel, aluminum and aluminum alloys, as well as non-metallic materials such as cardboard, wood, leather, glass and ceramics.



2. Laser cutting can process not only different kinds of materials, but also materials of different thicknesses from thin plates to thick plates.



3. Laser cutting can also process parts of different shapes with simple or complex shapes.



Common cutting methods and process comparison



Common cutting methods mainly include flame cutting, plasma cutting, laser cutting, high-pressure water cutting and wire cutting, etc. Each process method has its own advantages and disadvantages. When processing the product, the appropriate cutting process method should be selected according to the specific situation. .



1. Flame cutting

The method of using the heat energy of the gas flame to preheat the cutting part of the workpiece to the combustion temperature, spraying a high-speed cutting oxygen flow to make it burn and release heat for cutting.



a) Advantages: The cutting thickness is large, the cost is low, and the efficiency has obvious advantages after the thickness exceeds 50mm.



b) Disadvantages: It is generally used for low carbon steel cutting, but cannot cut high carbon steel, cast iron and stainless steel laser cutting etc. The heat affected zone is large, the deformation of the thick plate is serious, and the operation is difficult.



2. Plasma cutting

The cutting method is realized by using gas discharge to form the heat energy of plasma arc. When the arc and the material burn, heat is generated so that the material can be continuously burned through the cutting oxygen and discharged by the cutting oxygen to form a cut.



a) Advantages: The cutting efficiency is the highest when the thickness is within 6~20mm (speed is 1400~4000mm/min). It can be used for cutting various metal materials such as stainless steel, aluminum, copper, cast iron, carbon steel, etc.



b) Disadvantages: The incision is wide, the heat-affected zone is large (about 0.25mm), the workpiece is deformed more obviously, the cutting shows serious twists and turns, and the pollution is large.



3. Laser cutting

The cutting process is achieved by using a high-power density laser beam to locally heat and vaporize the heated part of the material.



a) Advantages: The cutting range is very wide, whether it is metal or non-metal, it can be cut, and the cutting width is narrow, the precision is high (up to 0.01mm), the cutting surface roughness is good, the cutting speed is fast (suitable for thin plate cutting), heat The area of ??influence is small.



b) Disadvantages: The equipment cost is high, suitable for thin plate cutting, and the cutting efficiency of thick plate is obviously reduced.



4. High pressure water cutting

The technological method of realizing cutting by using high pressure water speed.



a) Advantages: high precision, can cut any material, no heat affected zone, no smoke.



b) Disadvantages: high cost, low efficiency (speed 150~300mm/min within 100mm thickness), only suitable for plane cutting, not suitable for three-dimensional cutting.



5. Wire cutting

Wire EDM is referred to as wire cutting. EDM is mainly to use a discharge electrode with a specific geometry to burn the geometry of the electrode on a metal (conductive) part.



a) Advantages: As long as it is a conductive material, it can be processed regardless of the thickness and hardness of the material, with high precision and no burrs.



b) Disadvantages: Only conductive materials can be cut, and the aluminum laser cutting speed is slow.



