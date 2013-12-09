The Definitive Guide to 4G Technology and LTE Business Intelligence - New Market Research Report

New Wireless research report from MindCommerce is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- Fourth generation (4G) cellular technology represents a huge leap compared to previous generations. The Long Term Evolution (LTE) standard for 4G provides significant capacity gains as well as true end-to-end Internet Protocol (IP) connectivity including voice over IP (VoIP) via voice over LTE (VoLTE).
There are significant challenges, such as launching VoLTE, optimizing networks, and integrating operations. There are also significant opportunities, such as deploying value-added service (VAS) applications that rely upon LTE and offer mobile network operators an advantage against over-the-top (OTT) competition that uses 3G.
This is the most comprehensive research available focused on 4G technology and LTE business insights for deployment, operations, and maximizing investment value. The research includes critical analysis and forecasts for the following:
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- LTE in Industry Verticals: Market Opportunities and Forecasts 2013 - 2018 (82 pages)
- LTE Infrastructure Market: Vendors, Market Share, Key Trends & Forecasts(64 pages)
- LTE Network Operator Strategies: Key Drivers, Deployment Strategies, CAPEX, OPEX, Price Plans, ARPUs and Service Revenues (355 pages)
- LTE Device Marketplace: Ecosystem, Roadmap, Key Trends, Shipments/Market Share, and Global Forecast by Vendor (61 pages)
- LTE Strategies 2013 - 2018: Strategies for Deploying, Operating, and Optimizing LTE Services, Applications and Business Operations (269 pages)
- Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) in 4G: Market Analysis and Forecasts for LTE-based VAS 2013 - 2018 (176 pages)
- Public Safety LTE: A Global Assessment of Market Size, Technology, Vendor Trends and Spectrum Allocation 2013 - 2018 (90 pages)
- Carrier WiFi and Small Cells in LTE & Beyond: Market Opportunities and Forecasts 2013 - 2018 (138 pages)
This research is invaluable for anyone who wants to understand the impact of LTE on wireless networks, IT organizations, service providers, and suppliers. It is also critical information for anyone who seeks an understanding of the challenges, opportunities, and outlook for cellular communications in the 4G era.
Research Benefits:
- LTE impact on industry verticals including penetration forecasts
- LTE infrastructure market analysis with forecasts for RAN infrastructure
- LTE strategies for wireless carriers with data for infrastructure investment, pricing, and service revenue
- LTE device ecosystem assessment with roadmap, trend analysis, and forecasts for shipments and market share
- LTE value-added service (VAS) application assessment with evaluation of key apps and forecast for deployment
- LTE public safety assessment including market sizing, technology choice and displacement, vendor positioning, and forecasts
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Browse all Wireless research reports at Fast Market Research
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