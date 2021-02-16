Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2021 -- Santa Tecla Información has prepared the definitivesurvey.A video shows how the tecleños will vote for Roberto d'Aubuisson to win the elections on February 28.



Respondents answer an exact question:Who wins the elections? Roberto d'Aubuisson or Henry Flores?



Working, for the well-being and quality of life of the tecleños, is the day to day of Roberto d'Aubuisson and his team.



"I like the way it works", says a woman interviewed.



They recognize the work of Roberto d'Aubuisson, at a time as complicated as that of the coronavirus.



"He has made an effort to work in this pandemic situation".



The two legislatures of Roberto d'Aubuisson are translated into projects, which the tecleños are grateful for.



"I feel that he has cared a lot for the population and has made some good changes for Santa Tecla".



What voters agree the most is the safety of the municipality. Escudo Tecla and the Video Surveillance system have given peace of mind to Santa Tecla.



"We have a very safe city, with all the cameras. There are few assaults.With the cameras, everything stays calm. Roberto d'Aubuisson's work has paid off".



Security and employment are two positive lines, which Roberto d'Aubuisson has highlighted in his years as Mayor.



For all this, they will respond, at the polls, offering them their vote.



The tecleños want Roberto d'Aubuisson to remain Mayor for three more years, to carry out projects like Hidro Tecla.



This consists of municipal water management so that this service reaches all households in Santa Tecla. This proposal is included in your municipal plan.



The sentiment of Roberto d'Aubuisson



From the Santa Tecla Información Studies Center, a comparison was made between the two candidates running for Mayor of Santa Tecla (El Salvador).



The visibility of the network and Santa Tecla's streets coincide in the same result:Roberto d'Aubuisson would win the elections to the Mayor of Santa Tecla.



Theparametersexamined are:



- Results.

- Performance.

- Sentiment.

- Sentiment trend.



The results refer to the interactions in a specific period.



Those of Roberto d'Aubuisson are far superior to those of Henry Flores.



Regarding the issues, d'Aubuisson beats Henry Flores, with 78.2%, who only obtained 21.8%.



Roberto d'Aubuisson's performance is far superior to that of Henry Flores:6K versus 2K, from the Nuevas Ideas candidate.



Sentiment computes the percentage of sentiment, positive or negative, generated by users on social networks.



Sentiment ranged from December to January. Roberto d'Aubuisson has increased the positive sentiment from 18.9% to 24.2%.



Henry Flores's net sentiment drop is evident. It has varied from 53.82% to -45.27%.



The conclusions of this study are reflected in the streets of Santa Tecla:



- Roberto d'Aubuisson modifies sentiment and trend; and leads Flores in positive data.

- The positive sentiment points to Roberto d'Aubuisson.



About STI

This website was born after many problems, to pay tribute to a good friend and colleague, Samuel Rivas, vilely murdered by a member of the Barrio 18 gang.



That is why to give visibility to the things that happen we have come to speak out, from anonymity, because it is our families that have already been threatened in the past and because to die at the hands of cowards, we will point them out from this tribune to the world, while we can.



