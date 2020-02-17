Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2020 -- The automotive industry is witnessing a rapid evolution in safety features. The main objective behind the implementation of these features in vehicles is to provide a safer and more efficient and convenient driving experience.



The increase in road accidents is a major concern for automobile manufacturers and governments. According to NHTSA, the total number of fatalities due to road accidents in the US in 2016 was 37,461, which grew by XX% from 2015. These statistics plainly illustrate the often-underestimated dangers inherent in driving a car. While these numbers are staggeringly high, they are fortunately in decline. Much of this decline in the frequency of vehicular crashes can be attributed to the widespread adoption of automotive safety systems, such as seatbelts and airbags.



Leading Automotive Airbag Systems Industry Players Included In The Report Are: Rockwell Collins, EFW, The Gill Corp., Avcorp Industries, Triumph Group, Zodiac Aerospace, Nordam Group, EnCore Group, Aim Altitude, EURO-Composites, Advanced Custom Manufacturing



Regional Outlook:

Based on the region, the global Automotive Airbag Systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global web hosting market in 2018 with the largest share followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. High penetration of internet and the presence of well-established infrastructure are factors responsible for the high share of North America in Automotive Airbag Systems market.



The Asia Pacific with growing industrialization and increased emergence of small and medium enterprises in countries such as India, China, and Japan has led to increasing demand for Automotive Airbag Systems leading to higher growth of the market as compared to other regions.



