The Demand for Legal Talent Is Rising as the World Economy Recovers

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2021 -- Legal recruitment suffered like many other areas of the economy during the pandemic. However, the mid-to-latter part of 2021 has seen a resurgence in opportunities for professionals across the industry. Data released earlier this year showed that the demand for lawyers was increasing significantly with a multitude of new roles available for individuals looking to find a new position. The numbers show a 150% increase in open jobs for lawyers compared to the beginning of the pandemic, a hugely significant shift. The vast majority of these positions were for associates. However, there were also opportunities for partnership-level positions and many of these roles were in-house. As a legal recruitment agency, Larson Maddox has carefully monitored activity levels across the legal sector, and with respect to in-house roles - the uptick in activity that there has been in demand for legal professionals as the pandemic has eased continues to be positive, creating a wealth of opportunities that exist for businesses to connect with new talent.



Larson Maddox is a leading specialist in supporting organizations that are keen to recruit legal talent for in-house positions. The team works with client businesses across a broad spectrum of different industries, from financial services and life sciences to consumer goods, technology, manufacturing and retail and media. The firm provides expert support for hiring into a range of experienced and senior executive roles across legal and regulatory functions, bringing an in-depth understanding of these positions - as well as specialist sector knowledge - to the table every time. A range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions enable Larson Maddox to create tailored solutions for the distinctive needs of every in-house team. As a leading legal recruitment agency with a broad network the firm is also able to provide key market research and insights to help support hiring decision-making for resilience and growth. Vital to this is the database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals the firm has established over the years.



With a presence across the USA, Larson Maddox is a legal recruitment agency with a reach that extends to most major locations, including Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco. In addition to this extensive nationwide profile the firm also has an international dimension that comes from being the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Staff at Larson Maddox are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment strategies and technology, so that standards remain high and the team is consistently ahead of the curve on the issues that affect in-house legal recruitment. As a legal recruitment agency with a huge reach, Larson Maddox currently has many different roles available, including: Compliance Counsel [Trade/Sanctions], Chief Legal Counsel [FinTech] and VP Assistant General Counsel.



Jake Knowlton-Parry, Global Head of Larson Maddox, said 'Larson Maddox understands that with less high quality Legal & Compliance professionals in today's market, there is a higher demand for expert talent and a greater need for a specialist search firm to solve this business critical problem. With Larson Maddox's dedicated Industry specific verticals, we have the ability to access and navigate a highly competitive market, drawing upon established and trustworthy relationships in order to meet our clients requirements. In a recruitment market that we feel is outdated and slow, we are passionate about fueling our clients growth across multiple industries through utilizing a quick, transparent and accurate search process to deliver results faster.'



About Larson Maddox

Larson Maddox is focused on creating strong links between the right candidates and businesses to enable the Legal and Compliance sector to continue to develop and grow no matter what the current climate.