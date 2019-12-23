Forest Hills, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2019 -- According to the most recent data provided by the 2018 Plastic Surgery Statistics Report there were 1,811,740 plastic surgeries and cosmetic procedures performed in 2018, which is one percent greater than numbers from 2017 or approximately 20,000 more surgeries. 2017 numbers were 1,790,832 procedures which was one percent greater than numbers from 2016 or approximately 10,000 more surgeries.



The majority of these procedures take place in either warm weather states such as California and Florid or those that rank the top 50% of all state economies. This includes areas of New York City such as Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan and the surrounding areas of Long Island and Westchester County.



A cosmetic surgery procedure is any procedure designed to improve the look or visual aesthetic of an individual. The techniques used to do this include lifting, reduction, or sculpting areas of the face, neck and body. Beautification of the human body has become increasingly popular during a historic time of social media and visual marketing, making an image of self-confidence more important than ever.



Liposuction is one of the fastest growing segments of cosmetic or plastic surgery. With liposuction, surgeons permanently remove excess fat in problematic areas of the body that are resistant to diet and exercise.



Some of these procedures include:



- Tradition liposuction surgery for the body.

- Laser Liposuction or Smart Lipo™

- Tumescent Liposuction

- Ultrasound-Assisted Liposuction (UAL)

- S.L.A.B.S. or Sequential Liposuction And Body Sculpting

- Laser Lipo Plus



One group of liposuction surgeons in Queens, NY have found success by keeping current with modern advancements in liposuction surgery procedures that highlight patient safety and minimal downtime to the patient.



A representative from the company made the statement, "Our focus for 2020 is on plastic, cosmetic and reconstructive surgery for our patients in Queens and the surrounding New York City area. Our board certified plastic surgeons are dedicated lifelong practitioners of their craft. As artists they compassionately sculpt quality and visually pleasing results to make their patients feel happy, refreshed, beautiful and self-confident."



The Queens Liposuction Surgery Center are able to treat removal of fat from the cheeks, chin, neck, thighs, hips, buttocks, abdomen, waist, upper arms, back, inner knee, chest, calves, and ankles. Liposuction is typically performed with other complementary plastic surgery procedures such as abdominoplasty (tummy tuck), and breast reduction in both men and women. Many patients also opt for a facelift or mini-facelift procedure.



"One trend we are seeing with fat involves an increase in fat grafting procedures. Plastic surgeons harvest a patient's unwanted fat from their abdomen using liposuction and then inject it to lift and rejuvenate other areas such as the face, buttock and even the breast," said ASPS President Debra Johnson, MD. "Because the material injected is the patient's own fat the results typically last longer than fillers."



About Queens Liposuction

The Center for Queens Liposuction was established to provide patient-centered cosmetic services to residents of Queens, New York and its surround areas. Queens Liposuction provides options for transforming the cosmetic appearance of the patient through both surgical and non-surgical techniques with a specialty in minimally invasive laser liposuction treatments for the face, neck, and body.



View all of the company's Queens Liposuction Services and connect with the Queens Liposuction Surgery Center on Facebook.