The rise in the number of cancer cases and growing awareness among people to seek preventive measures along with government-centred initiatives towards cancer prevention is driving the cancer screening market. Prevention calls for innovative methodologies and technologies to be accessible for early diagnosis.



The global cancer screening market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% during the forecast period. The market is expected to return a revenue of USD 152.10 Bn by 2027.

The key players operating in this market are GE healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Abbott Diagnostics, F.Hoffmann-La Roche, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Hologic Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Qiagen, Philips and Illumina.



