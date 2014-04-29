The Demski Group Looks to Raise $10,000 via Kickstarter to Help Create Mobile Applications Without Any Coding with MAGE

Elkridge, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- MAGE, or Mobile Application Generation Environment, is an easy-to-use product that allows anyone to create a mobile application without any programming simply by loading MAGE in their browser. MAGE is perfect for experienced application creators and beginners alike. Load the creation panel; select a template or work from scratch; load the website or drag and drop content and images; select features and build.



The mobile creation environment allows anyone to quickly and easily create a gorgeous mobile application with superior functionality. MAGE allows a user to drag and drop content and images as well as incorporate lists, tables, and menus. MAGE also allows an application creator to integrate dynamic content, analytics, and push notifications into their applications by using an online control panel for each created application.



The end goal of MAGE is to create an environment that brings all mobile application creation options and outside features under one roof. There are many amazing extra features to complement mobile applications that developers do not add because of the time it takes to add them. MAGE makes this extremely simple, but don’t forget that MAGE’s primary goal is to enable mobile application creation to the highest extent.



The Demski Group is a company focused on innovation and helping to improve businesses and individuals. MAGE was conceived out of the idea of an easier way to create mobile applications without having to pay high prices or sacrificing functionality. Among themselves, this team has a rather extensive background in designing, building, and publishing mobile applications, and it has brought them joy to see users discover what they have built and use it. The Demski Group wishes to bring that same joy of creating to everyone.



The funds provided by the backers, will be used to fund the development of MAGE and to pay for the servers to run it after it is completed.



This project will only be funded if at least $10,000 is pledged by Sat, May 31 2014 9:29 AM +05:30.



Kickstarter Page: http://kck.st/QGlCB6