The Dentist Melbourne FL Residents Trust Uses Innovative Technology to Accelerate Patient Recovery

Melbourne, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Wickham Dental Care, the dentist Melbourne FL residents trust for all their oral health needs, recently announced that they have upgraded their office with new Endoret Plasma Rich in Growth Factors (PRGF) equipment from the Biotechnology Institute. This revolutionary technology accelerates the healing process in patients who have undergone oral surgery by allowing tissue and bone to rapidly regenerate, reducing the risk of infection and other post-surgical complications. This exciting medical advancement helps patients feel better sooner and return to their normal lives far more quickly than ever before.



Dr. Kumar and the staff at Wickham Dental Care are committed to providing the very best in patient care, which is why they deliver individualized service from the moment a person walks in the door throughout the entire phase of treatment and post-treatment recovery. The doctor takes the time to get to know each of his patients and thoroughly addresses their questions and concerns during the consultation. “While you are visiting, we will use the latest skills and technology to create a smile that will last a lifetime. You'll be amazed at what our dentists in Melbourne can do,” an article on the Wickham Dental Care website noted.



Wickham Dental Care offers a wide range of oral health treatments, from simple cleanings and whitenings to dental implants, dentures, root canals, wisdom teeth removal, fillings, bone grafting, advanced tooth restoration and the finest cosmetic dentistry Melbourne FL has to offer. Dr. Kumar and his staff understand that going to the dentist can be a stressful experience, which is why they do everything in their power to help patients feel comfortable, including using the latest anesthetics and sedation options to ensure a pain free experience for all.



People who are interested in learning more about the ways in which they can improve their oral health are encouraged to contact the dedicated staff at Wickham Dental Care, the dentist Melbourne Florida residents rely on for outstanding care.



About Wickham Dental Care

Wickham Dental Care in Melbourne, Florida invites families to experience high-quality dental care in a relaxing and peaceful atmosphere. Patients will find a state-of-the-art comfortable office and a friendly, highly trained dental team who will deliver personalized service and the best of modern dental care. The goal of Dr. Kumar and the team at Wickham Dental Care is to help patients get the healthy, beautiful smile they deserve. For more information, please visit http://www.wickhamdentalcare.com.