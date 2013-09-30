The Dentist Oakland CA Residents Trust for Oral Health Needs Announces New Dental Implant Technique

Oakland, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Fantastic Dentist, the dentist Oakland CA residents have trusted with all their oral health needs since 1962, recently announced that they are offering an innovative new dental implant procedure using bridges made from zirconia, the same material used in zirconia diamonds. Zirconia is an extremely durable material that possesses life-like qualities unmatched by traditional acrylic and plastic implants.



Dental implants are designed to either reposition existing teeth or replace missing or loose teeth and are appropriate for anyone having problems with traditional dentures, removable bridges or their natural teeth. People who have strong jawbone ridges and are in good physical health are ideal candidates for the procedure.



The technique involves implanting a stud or row of studs in a row along the jawline and waiting for them to form a chemical and mechanical bond with the bone below, a process known as osseointegration. Once the studs are secure, the replacement tooth or fixed implant bridge, which consists of a row of teeth bound together, is attached to the studs, eliminating the need for traditional dentures.



Before the procedure is performed, patients are taken through a thorough consultation process with Dr. Perry, where they can discuss their concerns regarding their existing dental situation and the options available for correcting the problem.Using state-of-the-art imaging technology, patients are able to virtually view the outcome of the procedure on a computer screen before the treatment is done. This imaging also aids in surgery and helps ensure that expectations are met. “We use state of the art equipment and techniques to provide comprehensive preventative and restorative dental care for healthier teeth and gums. We work with qualified specialists, highly trained in their fields, to offer you the highest quality dental care,” an article on the Fantastic Dentist website noted.



Treating people from Berkeley, Piedmont, Emeryville and Oakland dental care specialist Fantastic Dentist provides the best in cosmetic, restorative and preventive dentistry techniques. Being that they have been in business since 1962 and are the most trusted cosmetic dentist Oakland CA has to offer, Fantastic Dentist guarantees outstanding outcomes for all their patients.



About Fantastic Dentist

Fantastic Dentist is committed to helping patients maintain an optimum level of cost-effective oral health. Fantastic Dentist has treated people from Oakland, Berkeley, Piedmont and Emeryville for many years. The goal of Fantastic Dentist is to provide patients with the very best in preventive, restorative and creative cosmetic techniques. Services are delivered in a relaxed atmosphere, utilizing state of the art equipment and a gentle touch, to be a fantastic dentist – all to keep patients smiling. For more information, please visit fantasticdentist.com.