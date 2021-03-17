The Denvax Clinic Delivering Safe and Effective Denvax Therapy for Cancer Treatment

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2021 -- The Denvax Clinic was founded by Dr Jamal A. Khan and Dr Sharmin Yaqin, the leading cancer immuno-therapists in India. They have introduced the concept of customised treatment in cancer, cell-based treatments, and cancer immunotherapy. The clinic follows the same immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer in a large patient population. This procedure is safe and personalised for every patient, as it works based on its immune system. The patient's mononuclear cells are transformed into cancer-fighting dendritic cells.



In the latest industry seminar, The Denvax Clinic spokesperson asserted, "With advanced medical technology, cancer is now a treatable disease. As far as Denvax is concerned, it is a personalised cancer medicine that involves dendritic cells to rejuvenate the patient's immune system, specifically against cancer. Being non-toxic, this treatment does not interfere with the patient's treatment plan or daily routine. Denvax is an additional and adjuvant treatment plan to other treatment modalities, and it delays cancer progression and improves survival."



Denvax shows most promise at preventing a recurrence of cancer after surgery, chemotherapy or radiation, because the immune system will need to recognize and attack a smaller number of cancer cells. The Denvax Clinic has treated many cancer patients with M1 (metastatic) disease who are now leading a recurrence-free quality life for many months to years. The clinic has experience treating more than a thousand patients who have cancer at various stages of the disease.



The spokesperson also stated, "To manufacture Denvax, we collect the patient's mononuclear cells either by drawing a fresh sample of peripheral blood or by apheresis procedure. The CD14+ cells are isolated and further processed for eight days to transform them into cancer-specific dendritic cells. These dendritic cells are then re-infused into the same patient on the eighth day of drawing the blood. Denvax has minimal side effects, just in the form of fever for a day or two. There is no graft vs host reaction or acute- or delayed-type hypersensitivity."



For the patients trying to find best oncology doctor in Delhi, The Denvax Clinic has experts conducting the Denvax treatment procedure at its Delhi branch. Otherwise, patients can receive this treatment at other clinic branches located in Mumbai, Kolkata, Amritsar, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Chennai. The clinic also offers treatment in a home setting under the guidance of the treating physician. With Denvax, the terminal stage patients can get relief from pain, while most patients show prolonged life and better clinical outcomes.



About The Denvax Clinic

The Denvax Clinic is the best oncology hospital in Delhi, operating from many other locations across India. The clinic offers Denvax treatment that is based on the revival of immunity against cancer. Denvax is autologous, meaning it is a self-treatment in which the dendritic cells identify the cancer cells, process them into bits, and jumpstart the immune response by bringing the cancer cells to the attention of the rest of the immune system. Dendritic cell therapy is the fourth modality of cancer treatment after surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy.



