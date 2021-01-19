The Denvax Clinic Offering Dendritic Cell Therapy for the Effective Treatment of Cancer

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2021 -- Cancer is no more the end today with the advanced medical technology of The Denvax Clinic. The cancer patients can now receive result-oriented treatment at this clinic. Dr. Jamal A. Khan and Dr. Sharmin Yaqin are the founders of The Denvax Clinic and the leading cancer immunotherapists in India, who have introduced the concept of customised treatment of cancer through cell-based cancer immunotherapy. They have developed Denvax medicine that involves cancer-fighting dendritic cells. Denvax is a patient's additional and adjuvant treatment plan that targets only the cancer cells.



In a recently held remote interview, the spokesperson of The Denvax Clinic revealed, "Our dendritic cell therapy does not harm the normal cells in the patient's body. Being non-toxic, Denvax does not interfere with the patient's treatment plan or daily routine. It is a process that rejuvenates the immune system, specifically against cancer. Denvax can be given alone or in combination with other treatment modalities. Dendritic cell therapy comes under the heading of Biological Therapy of Cancer, the fourth modality of cancer treatment after surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy."



For the patients trying to find best oncology hospital in Delhi, The Denvax Clinic provides dendritic cell therapy in a supportive hospital setting, as well as at their home under the guidance of their treating physician. This therapy delays cancer progression and improves patient survival. Denvax shows most promise at preventing a recurrence of cancer after surgery, chemotherapy or radiation, because the immune system will need to recognize and attack a smaller number of cancer cells.



The spokesperson further added to their statement, "At our clinic, we have treated many cancer patients with M1 (metastatic) disease who are leading a recurrence-free quality life for many months to years. We have the experience of treating more than a thousand patients suffering from cancer at various stages of the disease. Our treatment is safe and without any major side effect, except that some patients may experience fever for a day or two after getting cancer immunotherapy."



The dendritic cell therapy for cancer helps to reduce pain and suffering in terminal-stage patients. The usual benefits of this treatment are improved performance status, improved symptom control and improved progression-free survival.



About The Denvax Clinic

The Denvax Clinic is the right place for those patients who have been looking for the best cancer specialist in Delhi. The clinic also operates its branches in cities like Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Amritsar and Kolkata. The Denvax Clinic offers a customised treatment called Denvax, which is dendritic cell-based immunotherapy for cancer. It involves the extraction of mononuclear cells from the patient's blood, the transformation of these cells into cancer-fighting cells and giving back to the patient.



