The Denvax Clinic Providing Cost-Effective Immunotherapy Treatment for Cancer in India

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2021 -- Dendritic cells are the cells of the immune system that help in fighting against cancer. Based on this knowledge, The Denvax Clinic has developed its Denvax therapy, which is the customised dendritic cell-based cancer immunotherapy. The clinic has used advanced medical technology to make a critical disease like cancer an effectively treatable disease. Denvax is not simply a drug, but it is a process to rejuvenate the immune system, especially against cancer. Being non-toxic, it does not interfere with the patient's treatment plan or daily routine.



While speaking during an online conference, the spokesperson of The Denvax Clinic clarified, "Denvax is an additional, adjuvant treatment plan targeted at cancer cells only, without harming the normal cells in the patient's body. Denvax can be given alone or in combination with other treatment modalities. Dendritic cell therapy comes under the heading of Biological Therapy of Cancer, the fourth modality of cancer treatment after surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy. Our immunotherapy delays disease progression and improves survival."



Cancer patients now need not worry about the dendritic cell therapy cost in India, as The Denvax Clinic has made its treatment procedure affordable and accessible to a large patient population in India. The clinic has treated thousands of cancer patients with M1 (metastatic) disease, and they lead recurrence-free quality life for many months to years. The Denvax Clinic is experienced in treating cancer patients at varying stages of the disease. The clinic focuses on benefitting all these patients from high-quality meaningful research.



The spokesperson also shared, "The immune system does not see tumours as dangerous or foreign and does not mount a strong attack against them. This is because tumours may not stimulate an immune response as cancer cells develop ways to escape the immune system. However, the dendritic cells identify the cancer cells, process them into bits, and jumpstart the immune response by bringing cancer cells to the attention of the rest of the immune system. The activated immune system then circulates throughout the body and destroys cancer cells."



At The Denvax Clinic, its founders Dr. Jamal A. Khan and Dr. Sharmin Yaqin are the ones who have developed the Denvax therapy. The clinic offers this medicine or therapeutic treatment in a supportive hospital setting or the patient's home under the guidance of its treating physician. This treatment is safe, and it does not lead to any major side effect. The mere exception is that some patients may develop a fever for a day or two. Cancer patients may take this treatment at any branch of The Denvax Clinic, be it in Hyderabad, Chennai, Amritsar, Kolkata, Ahmedabad or Mumbai, Lucknow, Pune and Bangalore.



About The Denvax Clinic

The Denvax Clinic offers the Denvax immunotherapy for cancer in India. Denvax does the cancer treatment through transformed cancer-fighting cells that result from the mononuclear cells derived from the patient's blood. This therapy or treatment leads to improved symptom control, improved performance status and improved progression-free survival in cancer patients. Customised treatment also reduces pain and suffering in terminal-stage patients.



