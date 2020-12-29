The Denvax Clinic Providing Denvax Treatment for Cancer That Works Through the Patient's Mononuclear Cells

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/29/2020 -- The Denvax Clinic is a centre for cancer immunotherapy in India, operating several clinic branches in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Amritsar, and Chennai. The clinic's founders, Dr. Jamal A. Khan and Dr. Sharmin Yaqin, have been leading the cancer immunotherapists across the country. They have introduced the concept of personalized treatment of cancer, as well as cell-based treatments and cancer immunotherapy. Together, both the doctors have tirelessly devoted their time, energy and resources at developing Denvax treatment and making it available and accessible to all cancer patients.



During the latest media conference, the spokesperson of The Denvax Clinic announced, "We are particularly grateful to our initial patients who supported us in proving the safety and efficacy of our Denvax cancer treatment. We are also grateful to the Government of India, particularly the Prime Minister of India, for supporting newer treatments. Denvax is an apt product for the Make in India campaign, initiated by our Honourable PM, Mr. Narendra Modi. With Denvax, we target to make the cancer treatment affordable for a large patient population."



On Denvaxindia.Com, The Denvax Clinic explains how Denvax is a special treatment that involves the patient's dendritic cells. These cells are immune cells that help in the immune-recognition process, absent in cancer patients. Denvax is best given in combination with a conventional treatment plan like surgery, radiation, or chemotherapy. Denvax treatment targets only the cancer cells without harming the healthy ones. The treatment slows the spread of cancer, prevents relapse and gives a better quality of life to most patients.



The spokesperson also informed, "In cancer, the immune system fails to see the tumours as dangerous or foreign. Therefore, it does not mount a strong attack against them. Another reason tumours may not stimulate an immune response is that the cancer cells develop ways to escape the immune system. As part of our treatment, the dendritic cells identify the cancer cells, process them into bits, and jumpstart the immune response by bringing the cancer cells to the attention of the rest of the immune system."



After the dendritic cell therapy for cancer, the patient's activated immune system starts circulating throughout the body and destroys the cancer cells. The Denvax medicine does not interfere with the patient's treatment plan or daily routine. While the patients can seek a consultation appointment with the clinic's doctor, they can also schedule the Denvax treatment at home. The Denvax Clinic manufactures Denvax for personalized treatment after its R&D centre collects a fresh sample of peripheral blood of the cancer patient in CellNuteTM medium. The clinic also ensures to provide the patient reports and videos regularly during the treatment.



About The Denvax Clinic

The Denvax Clinic is the best cancer specialist in Delhi that offers dendritic cell therapy to cancer patients. Through its advanced medical technology, the clinic has turned cancer into a more easily treatable disease. The Denvax Clinic has developed the Denvax medicine that is an additional and adjuvant treatment plan personalized for a cancer patient. This treatment regulates the patient's immune system, specifically against this critical disease.



Contact Information:

The Denvax Clinic

63 Poorvi Marg, Vasant Vihar,

New Delhi-110057, India

Phone: 011 41060168 / 011 40239013 / 1800 123 1132 (toll-free)

Mb: +91 9958352455 / +91 7303876727

Email: office@denvaxindia.com /contact@denvaxindia.com

Website: https://www.denvaxindia.com/