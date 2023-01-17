The Design of Our Cities Can Help Us Lead Healthier, Happier Lives

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2023 -- In this show, ON CITIES host Carie Penabad is joined by Andres Duany, an internationally recognized architect, urban designer and author. Duany is best known as one of the founders of the New Urbanism, a movement promoting mixed-use, traditional neighborhood planning over the segregated-use suburban sprawl seen worldwide. His design philosophy advocates for urban growth through compact, pedestrian-oriented, transit-friendly communities that continue to shape policy and influence new sustainability codes for the future of our cities. He believes that these environments allow us to lead healthier and happier lives; and he has examples to prove it. With over 300 built projects, Duany will share the lessons he has learned and the ways we can work together towards a more sustainable future for all.



"We live today in cities and suburbs whose form and character we did not choose. They were imposed upon us by federal policy, local zoning laws and the demands of the automobile."



— Andrés Duany, Suburban Nation: The Rise of Sprawl and the Decline of the American Dream



About Andres Duany

Referred to by the Guardian as an Urban Legend, Andres Duany is considered one of the most important urban designers of the twentieth century. He is the co-founder of DPZ CoDesign, a leader in the practice of planning and urban design for over 30 years. A found of the New Urbanism, he has promoted his ideas for compact, sustainable cities through his built work and his writings. Duany is the co-author of several influential books including Suburban Nation: The Rise of Sprawl and the Decline of the American Dream (North Point Press, 2010), The New Civic Art: Elements of Town Planning (Rizzoli, 2003), The Smart Growth Manual (McGraw-Hill, 2010), Garden Cities: Theory & Practice of Agrarian Urbanism (Prince's Foundation, 2012) and Transect urbanism: readings in human ecology (ORO Editions, 2020).



About On Cities

Did you know that the quality of our daily lives is directly influenced by the design of our built environment? Our homes, our work, the way we move, and where we play are all shaped by the design of our cities. This thought-provoking new show from architect, urban design and educator Carie Penabad, examines the complex forces that shape the making of our physical world. Lively conversations with leading experts in a variety of fields engage some of the greatest challenges facing our cities today including climate change, affordable housing, imbedded technologies, infrastructure design, architecture and the arts, urban policy, social mobility and much, much more. Tune in each week at 11:00 AM EST, 8:00 AM PST on the Voice America Variety Chanel so that we can design a better world.



About Carie Penabad

Carie Penabad is a founding partner of the Miami-based firm of CÚRE & PENABAD Architecture. The work of the firm has insisted on the importance of architecture and the design of the city as a singular investigation where inquiry and realization, poetry and practicality, history and invention are inextricably linked. Most recently, the firm was honored with the prestigious Emerging Voices prize from the Architectural League of New York, a competition that recognizes individuals with a distinct design voice and a significant body of realized work.



Parallel to her design practice, Penabad has engaged in teaching, writing and research. She is currently an Associate Professor at the University of Miami School of Architecture; and in 2013, she was appointed the Louis I Kahn Visiting Assistant Professor at Yale University. Penabad's publications include: Marion Manley: Miami's First Woman Architect (with Catherine Lynn, University of Georgia Press, 2010); Call to Order: Sustaining Simplicity in Architecture (ORO Publishers, 2018) and the forthcoming book: Made in Miami/Hecho en Miami (with Adib Cure, Actar Publishers, 2023).



