The Dessert Angel Review Reveals Hot to Eat Cookies and Lose Weight - Goodbye Restrictions

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- This The Dessert Angel Review is developed to help customers to decide whether investing or not investing their money to get The Dessert Angel new revolutionary cookbook and weight loss program. Customers who are looking to purchase this new workout system called The Dessert Angel are on this page because they are looking for more information and description that the product has. The Dessert Angel Review is designed with the main goal of helping people to find more information, description, features and customer reviews.



The Dessert Angel is a new downloadable eBook which offers different types of healthy dessert recipe that dieters can include in their diet plan without feeling guilty or gaining unwanted weight anymore. This recipes are designed to keep it off much better than other deprivation diets. The Dessert Angel provides some easy and delicious recipes. One who came up with the idea, Helen admitted that being a woman knows better what it means to craving for something sweet and do not have an alternative because all the calories bombs available on the market. As a young woman, active, with a weakness for sweets, women must be aware of the effort required to maintain their figure and found that low calorie snacks with existing market were not enough for them.



The Dessert Angel cookbook claims to help dieters worldwide in their weight loss process through some easy to do recipes. Their recipes are raising body's temperature and accelerates the burning process. As if that was not enough, the food is really a miracle cake.



The Dessert Angel cookbook provides various recipes of cakes that not only have great taste, but also helps burn calories. Cookies are inspired by recipes found in Italian pastry and contain a number of natural ingredients already in use for bars and shakes for weight loss, and L-carnitine, guarana and green tea are perfectly combined to speed up metabolism. Each cake contains between 110 and 150 calories and is available in various flavors such as coconut, vanilla, honey, apricot or chocolate.



About The Dessert Angel

For people interested to read more about The Dessert Angel by Helen aka they can send an e-mail to John Colston at John.Colston@dailygossip.org or can simply visit the official website right here at www.TheDessertAngel.com.