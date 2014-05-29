The Diamond Club Is Offering Beautiful Diamond Engagement Rings at Best Prices

Joondalup, Western Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Perth, Australia based The Diamond Club is a leading manufacturer and retailer of diamond jewellery and diamonds. The online store has now become a one-stop resource for those who wish to buy affordably priced diamond jewellery online. The online diamond jewellery store is now offering beautiful diamond engagement rings at best prices.



Speaking about the latest range of engagement rings available at The Diamond Club, a company official told us, “Diamonds are a girl’s best friend. When it comes to choosing the best quality diamond jewellery for a special occasion like engagement, it’s quite natural for anyone to do ample research beforehand. For more than two decades now, we, at The Diamond Club, have been making all possible efforts to ensure that would-be brides or those engaged get the best quality diamond jewellery at affordable prices. Over the years, we have been quite successful in catering to their myriad needs and requirements. The latest range of engagement rings available in our inventory flaunts the goodness, luxury and splendour of Eiros, aside from others that deserve a fleeting glance for sure.”



The Diamond Club further allows its esteemed clients to get in touch with customer care representatives through Free Quote service, which helps clients notify them about the specifications (shape, caret weight, colour, and clarity) of their preferred diamond piece or particular diamond jewellery.



The senior company official further told us about the engagement rings, “The New Eiros Arch Diamond ring is one of the most exquisite yet reasonably priced engagement rings in our inventory. Studded with several round cut mini diamonds, the hand crafted diamond ring flaunts profuse use of 14k white gold through its fringes. The arch shaped ring comes with a dazzling center diamond.”



The Diamond Club further offers comprehensive insurance cover on all products sold to clients. Those who are searching for a wide selection of stunning engagement rings in Perth, WA can contact the folks at The Diamond Club for more information.



About The Diamond Club

Based in Joondalup, Perth, Western Australia, The Diamond Club is one of the most popular and successful suppliers of diamonds and diamond jewellery. For more than two decades now, The Diamond Club has been offering quality diamonds of the highest standards at the best prices to its clients. The family-owned and operated business founded by Pierre Joubert has dedicated tie-ups with the world’s most popular diamond cutters and mines. It further allows the international diamond brokerage to sell quality diamonds and diamond jewellery to interested clients at prices they would have never imagined before. The diamond supplier is now offering its latest collection of tennis bracelet in Australia at the best prices.



Contact Details:

C4/165 Grand Boulevard

Joondalup Western Australia

Phone: +61 8 9301 5880

Fax: +61 8 9301 5880

Email: info@thediamondclub.com.au

Website: http://www.thediamondclub.com.au/