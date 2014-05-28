The Diamond Club Offers Excellent Quality, Certified Diamonds at Best Prices

Joondalup, Western Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- The Diamond Club is one of the leading diamond suppliers that have affiliations with diamond mines and cutters in the leading diamond producing countries. The Diamond Club is a family owned and run business that Pierre Joubert established in 1983. The diamond store of highest order and repute in Australia is offering excellent quality diamonds at best prices to its customers from Australia and all over the world ever since its inception.



Commenting on the quality of diamonds that The Diamond Club offers, one of a family member told us during an interview recently, “We are one of the most reputable, reliable, trusted and respected diamond suppliers in Australia. We are just not diamond sellers but also the valuator and manufacturer that import diamonds directly to ensure customers get the best-in-class diamonds at highly affordable prices.”



The Diamond Club is all about quality, reliability and best pricing when it comes to selling diamonds. The Diamond Club is simply unmatchable to its competitors if we talks about the quality of diamonds, affordable prices and unparalleled services which makes it one-stop resource to find quality and certified diamonds at best prices.



Talking about the other precuts that The Diamond Club offers, the family member further told us, “Other than offering excellent quality diamonds, we, at The Diamond Club, also offer exquisite range of meticulously designed and painstakingly crafted gold and platinum jewellery. Our extensive range allows customers to buy anything and everything from engagement rings to pendants, earrings, bracelets, wedding bands, chains and many more at highly affordable prices.”



The Diamond Club has great experience, efficiency and expertise in custom designing and manufacturing platinum and gold jewellery that include anything from simply to traditional pieces to exquisite and one-of-a-king treasure that your won’t find anywhere else. The diamond store offers value for money and not even a single diamond enters or leaves the premise before Pierre Joubert does not check it for quality and authenticity. Each diamond that the store sells is internationally certified and conflict free. Do you want to buy diamonds in wholesale that are not only certified and high on quality but also most affordably priced, follow this link for more details.



About The Diamond Club

The Diamond Club, based in the Perth’s suburb of Joondalup, Western Australia, is one of the most respected, reliable, reputable and trusted source for many to find excellent quality certified diamonds that are and most reasonably priced. The Diamond Club is a family owned and operated business that has been delivering the best in class diamonds to its customers from all over the world ever since its inception in 1983. As one of the most reputable international diamond broker, the diamond store has affiliations with cutters and diamond mines in leading diamond producing countries. The company directly buys diamonds and sells them at highly affordable prices. The Diamond Club isn’t just the diamond importer but is also valuator and manufacturer and ensures that the customers get diamonds of highest order at best prices. If you want to buy loose diamonds or diamond jewellery from the most reputed and trusted source, visit for best diamond prices in Australia.



Contact details



C4/165 Grand Boulevard

Joondalup Western Australia

Ph: +61 8 9301 5880

Fax: +61 8 9301 5880

Email: info@thediamondclub.com.au

Web: http://www.thediamondclub.com.au/