The Diamond Club Offers Exclusively Designed, Meticulously Crafted Gold, Platinum Jewelry at Best Prices

Joondalup, Western Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- The Diamond Club rules the roosts when it comes to offering excellent quality and certified diamonds to its customers from all over the world at best prices. Based in the Western Australia, The Diamond Club is selling the excellent quality and genuine diamonds to its customers ever since its inception in 1983. As a result, the diamond store of the highest order has become one-stop resource for many to find diamonds of all sizes and shapes at highly affordable prices.



Commenting on the range of products that The Diamond Club sells, one of the executives told us during the interview, “We are simply the best and unmatchable to anyone in Australia and abroad when it comes to offering the best in class diamonds of all types and sizes at highly affordable prices. Apart from offering excellent quality diamonds, we also offer a range of exclusively designed and meticulously crafted gold and platinum jewellery at prices that none of our competitors match.”



The Diamond Club offers a range of exquisite range of jewellery for different occasions. Its extensive range includes bracelets, chains, engagement rings, necklaces, pendants, earrings, wedding bands and many more that not only cater to the ever-changing tastes of fashion savvy women and men but also help them create their own style statement.



The executive further told us, “Our extensive range of jewellery is simply the best and unmatchable. We offer our customers anything and everything from simple and traditional pieces of jewellery to modern and one-of-a-kind treasures at best prices. We could offer the best prices for the simple reason that we do not buy jewellery from clients to further sell it to our customers but design, craft, and create it on our own. This enable us cut the intermediate cost and helps customers save big.”



The Diamond Club pays attention to the rising trends, customer likings and comments to create jewellery that caters to the sense of all. In addition to this, the diamond broker also offers customers a chance to see their ordered jewellery pieces in 3D on CAD design before they are formed. This helps the creator and customers eschew any possibility of unpleasant surprises. If you wish to buy unique engagement ring for your loved one, you can visit for engagement rings in Perth WA by following the link provided here.



About The Diamond Club

Based in the Perth Suburb of Joondalup, Western Australia, The Diamond Club, as the name suggests, is one of the leading suppliers of the excellent quality and certified diamonds. The Diamond Club has earned great reputation, trust and respect in the industry for offering genuine and quality diamonds to customers not only from Australia but from all over the world at highly affordable prices. The diamond supplier of highest order has affiliations with diamond mines and cutters in the leading diamond producing countries of the world and exports diamonds directly. Apart from offering the best-in-class diamonds, The Diamond Club also offers the exclusive range of meticulously designed and painstakingly crafted gold and platinum jewellery that also includes wedding rigs at highly affordable prices. Are you looking for rings in Perth? Then you should search no further. Just follow this link for more details.



Contact details

C4/165 Grand Boulevard

Joondalup Western Australia

Ph: +61 8 9301 5880

Fax: +61 8 9301 5880

Email: info@thediamondclub.com.au

Web: http://www.thediamondclub.com.au/