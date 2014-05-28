The Diamond Club Provides Comprehensive Insurance Cover with Every Product

Joondalup, Western Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Since the year of inception, the Joondalup, Perth based The Diamond Club has been doing commendable job in catering to varying diamond jewellery related requirements of its existing clients. Over the years, the company has become synonymous with quality, affordability and assurance when it comes to buying the best quality diamond jewellery and loose diamonds at the best prices. Aiming to allow a certain degree of assurance on purchase of quality diamond jewellery pieces, the company is now offering comprehensive insurance cover on all products.



With intent to provide a brief insight into the insurance cover, a senior company official working with The Diamond Club told us, “When it comes to insure their home contents and other valuables, people do everything possible to buy the most comprehensive insurance policies that best meet their requirements. However, they do not handle similar concerns related to jewellery, and hence, sometimes they have to pay heavily for this devil-may-care attitude. We, at The Diamond Club, thoroughly understand the importance of jewellery insurance and accordingly, we take immense pride in offering comprehensive insurance on jewellery items.”



Folks at The Diamond Club have become synonymous with assurance when it comes to providing a definitive degree of security on a client’s purchase. What prospective jewellery insurance seekers need to do is call professionals at The Diamond Club to make an appointment. During the appointment, the company professionals would assess the diamond jewellery and provide the client with a quote for the same. Further, the jewellery store provides you with your insurance cover, even before you leave the store.



The company official commented further, “Jewellery insurance cover is essential for recovering the loss when, for any reason, you misplace, drop, mislay or lose your diamond jewellery while you were on holiday, at the beach, or some other place. Insurance provided by us, at The Diamond Club, provides you several benefits, which primarily include comprehensive coverage for theft, robbery, damage or loss, while you are in Australia or elsewhere. Moreover, the cover starts immediately when you sign the insurance contract with us. Finally yet importantly, the comprehensive jewellery insurance allows clients to claim the cover directly from The Diamond Club.”



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About The Diamond Club

Headquartered in Joondalup, Perth, Western Australia, The Diamond Club enjoys great reputation for being the most successful, respected and one of Australia’s leading suppliers of loose diamond and diamond jewellery. Established in the year 1983, The Diamond Club is family run, owned and operated business that excels in delivering quality diamonds of the highest standard to clients at the most reasonable prices. Founded by Pierre Joubert, the international diamond brokerage has reputed tie-ups with the world’s most famous diamond mines and cutters, which further allows the company to sell diamonds at highly reasonable prices to target clients. Over the years, the company has quite successfully managed to carve a special niche for itself as one of the world’s leading importer, manufacturer, valuator, and retailer of quality diamonds and diamond jewellery pieces. If you have been looking for jewellery stores in Perth and haven’t yet found the most trusted one, you can visit The Diamond Club.



Contact Details:

The Diamond Club Pty Ltd

C4/165 Grand Boulevard

Joondalup

Western Australia

6027

Phone: +61 8 9301 5880

Fax: +61 8 9301 5880

Email: info@thediamondclub.com.au

Website: http://www.thediamondclub.com.au/