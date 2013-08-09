The Diamond Man: Contemporary Romance Novel Provides Uplifting Reminder That Everything Works out for the Best

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- As millions around the world will attest to, life just isn’t easy. With the stresses and strains of the modern-day, managing a successful career and keeping personal relationships in good health is a feat few can achieve with gusto. However, a compelling new novel by New York’s Michael J. Molloy is bringing hope to many who see adversity as a by-product of their situation.



‘The Diamond Man’ is more than just a contemporary romance novel; it’s a bold reminder that finding life’s equilibrium isn’t down to chance.



Synopsis:



An act of bravery can elevate one to superhero status. But it will not erase a troubled past.



Career minor league baseball announcer Jim Monahan saves an elderly man from potentially drowning. His local media story goes viral on the internet and is snatched up by national television. It catches the eyes and ears of his New York-based agent, who convinces Jim that the courageous act could put him front and center for a major league announcing opening. Yet despite his heroics, Jim still can’t wash away a painful divorce caused by his unfaithful ex-wife, and repair his strained relationship with his wayward daughter, Madison. Jim grows despondent. But then an attractive and kind-hearted woman named Anne Finley walks into his life. She restores Jim's faith in love and aids him in reconnecting with Madison.



As the author explains, his book is a multi-faceted attempt to highlight numerous pertinent issues and bring solace to those in need.



“I’d say that my book has a three-fold benefit. Firstly, this is one of the few books that focuses on men being the victims of unfaithful spouses. While a victim of cheating, Jim eventually finds someone who cares about him and encourages him to pursue his dreams. Second, I want the book to reach out and help women who have been turned down by men because they can’t conceive a child. Men like Jim really do exist and they’ll love and accept others for who they are,” says Molloy.



Continuing, “Finally, for Jim's daughter, Madison, I want to let troubled adolescents like her know that they're still loved and wanted.”



To add to the book’s real-world pertinence, Molloy has included many challenges that mirror readers’ everyday lives.



“The book is packed with an abundance of road blocks, problems and hang-ups. This keeps readers wanting to hang on and gives them plenty of food-for-thought that can be adapted to their own situations,” he adds.



With the book’s popularity set to increase, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘The Diamond Man’, published by Gypsy Shadow Publishing, is available now: http://amzn.to/15F8jGv



More information can be found on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/michael.j.molloy.3



About the Author: Molloy

Molloy is a graduate of St. John’s University and also a member of the Romance Writers of America organization.



He has one self-published suspense novel and a WGA-registered screenplay to his credit. Molloy is the father of three children and currently lives in Brooklyn, NY.