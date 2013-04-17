The Diamond Vault Outlet Ensures Its Products Are Conflict-Free

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- Over the last several decades, the stigma of “conflict diamonds,” diamonds whose sales directly fund the war efforts of local insurgencies or warlords, has heavily marred the diamond industry’s presence in Africa, where 65% of the industry’s raw product is extracted. In 2002, the United Nations General Assembly, along with various social organizations and the diamond industry, formally announced the creation of the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme, a series of requirements and requisites installed to help regulate and repress these illicit transactions. Nearly a decade later, the Kimberley Process is still the premier conflict diamond regulation procedure, and its guidelines and processes are strictly adhered to by the Diamond Vault, a Scottsdale wholesale jewelry retailer whose staff is dedicated to providing customers high-quality wholesale diamonds with the conflict-free assurance.



The Kimberley Process is currently enforced by over 80 countries and has managed to reduce the number of conflict diamonds transactions to a miniscule fraction of the international diamond trade. Its strict procedures require in-depth shipment certification standards and advocates transparency amongst its many enforcers. It is universally recognized in the diamond industry that shipments stamped with a Kimberley Process certificate of authenticity are legitimate and possess no affiliation with the conflict diamond trade.



The Diamond Vault prides itself on importing and selling a wide variety of conflict-free diamonds to its consumers. Regardless of the cut, clarity, carat, or color, consumers can be reassured to know each Diamond Vault diamond has passed the Kimberly Process certification and is conflict-free. To view more information about The Diamond’s Vault’s wholesale inventory and commitment to the Kimberley Process, visit http://www.diamond-vault.com/.



About Diamond Vault

Arizona’s premier wholesale diamond retailer since 1993, The Diamond Vault is dedicated to providing customers with unparalleled service, inventory, and customization options. Their experienced brokers and cutters are available to produce custom jewelry catered to your every specification. The Diamond Vault’s vast inventory includes eternity bands, earrings, bracelets, and engagement rings. Their custom design services ensure customers can walk away with a diamond that is truly unique and special. They are committed to the Kimberley Process and its mission to crack down on conflict diamond transactions in the diamond market.