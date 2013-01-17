The Diamond Vault Proud to Offer Non-Conflict Diamonds

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- The Diamond Vault, a leader in the sale of wholesale diamond jewelry in Scottsdale and around the United States, is proud to offer responsibly sourced non-conflict diamonds for sale to consumers. Sometimes referred to as “blood diamonds,” conflict diamonds come from troubled regions and are mined in horrible conditions. The Diamond Vault is committed to not selling blood diamonds, in an effort to make a positive contribution to the diamond industry and the world at large.



Conflict diamonds first came into the public consciousness in the early 1990s, when a civil war in Sierra Leone exposed the brutal conditions of African diamond mines. In many cases, the mines are owned and operated by rebel or anti-government forces, and the workers there are subjected to severe human rights abuses and violations. In a vicious cycle, the diamonds harvested from these mines are often used to fund armed conflicts and international terrorism operations.



In the year 2000, the UN formed a tracking system with the aim of eliminating the global trade in conflict diamonds. They established the Kimberley Process, which requires governments to track diamonds from the mines, all the way through to their export. The Kimberley Process involves certification of non-conflict diamonds. Over the past decade, it has been a great success. Today, it is estimated that more than 99% of the world’s diamonds, including diamond jewelry in Scottsdale, are sourced from conflict-free regions.



The Diamond Vault is committed to offering its customers conflict-free diamond jewelry in Phoenix and beyond. A spokesman for the company stated, “We’re thrilled to invite our customers to shop our unique selection of conflict-free diamonds.” The Diamond Vault ensures that any diamond or piece of jewelry you purchase from them is Kimberley-Certified and sourced responsibly, ethically, and from a conflict-free region. Also, by offering wholesale diamond jewelry in Phoenix and around Arizona and the U.S., the Diamond Vault is able to give its customers the best value, without sacrificing ethics. To start browsing diamond jewelry, now, head to their showroom at:



About The Diamond Vault

Since 1993, The Diamond Vault has been providing Arizona and the rest of the U.S. with flawless certified diamonds at wholesale prices. Based in Scottsdale, but with offices in New York and Chicago, The Diamond Vault is committed to helping its customers find the most beautiful wholesale diamond jewelry in Scottsdale -- and beyond -- at the lowest prices. Customers of the Diamond Vault have a dazzling variety of options, when it comes to diamonds and diamond jewelry. Specializing in bracelets, engagement rings, earrings, necklaces, and more, the Diamond Vault’s inventory is priced at wholesale cost. In addition, the Diamond Vault boasts a custom design service, to make your diamond dreams come true. The Diamond Vault’s owners have over fifty years combined experience in the diamond and jewelry industry. Because of this, they have the know-how and expertise to help you find the perfect diamond for the perfect occasion. For additional information please visit, www.diamond-vault.com.