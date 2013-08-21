The Diet That Can Reverse Kidney Disease by Healthy Kidney Publishing

Paramus, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- The treatments we undergo for kidney problems such as strong medications and dialysis have come up recently in the news papers and on the internet. The background to such medications is not age old and facts about chronic kidney disease are also newly compiled by doctors and new treatments are available.



It has been observed that maintaining proper diet and a strict discipline can help in keeping the kidney problems miles away and also can help in reversing the ailments related to the kidneys.



Now the question is can diet actually reverse kidney disease? What is the formula and why do not the doctors tell you about it? The treatments we undergo for kidney problems such as strong medications and dialysis that are not the only option. A therapeutic diet for kidney disease can help improve these problems and better your kidney health. Unfortunately, medical doctors don’t learn nutrition or diet medical programs.



There are some food items and herbs which when included in the regular diet can help the kidney function better and with time can reverse the symptoms and the disease process. This is in fact been practiced in many countries particularly South Asia, France, Hungary, Albania and other countries for decades now. These countries tend to include herbs, foods and spices in the diet as a natural remedy. Hence diet is considered the most important part of a kidney disease healing program as the kidneys filter out minerals and control their balance within the body.



The first thing that comes to limelight in the steps to kidney disease reversed with diet and lifestyle is proper body hydration and regular exercise. Keeping the body hydrated throughout the day is the key. We often drink a lot of water at one go and then forget drinking water for hours or worse a day. This is not the correct manner to stay hydrated rather drink water throughout the day in small portions. This keeps you hydrated and helps the kidneys to work consistently without any burden. Further going out, walking, a little regular exercise does wonders to kidney function by reducing inflammation.



Apart from this, the diet forms as essential part of the agenda of reversing kidney disease. One needs to take fresh fruits and vegetable that have high levels of antioxidants and diuretic properties. Fruits like watermelon celery, berries (particularly juniper berries, strawberries and raspberries), and peaches have great effect. Among the natural ingredients used for cooking baking soda and apple cider vinegar helps the kidney to function better and keep the acidity levels stay low and baking soda keeps the alkaline level high in kidney disease. High alkaline foods are one key component to helping the kidneys.



Significant to the concept of diet and reversing kidney disease is the use of certain herbs and ingredients daily. These are curcumin, celery, turmeric, corn silk, and lots of lemons. Most of these have powerful antioxidant and antiinflammatory properties. These have different positive effects such as being rich in, vitamins, minerals and amino acids. These help the kidneys to flush out the toxins in an easier manner and strengthen the renal system.



Further avoiding red meat, junk food, high calorie beverages and alcohol is a must to ease the kidney functioning. Apart from this, a tropical fruit called star fruit should always be avoided if you have any kind of kidney related problem. Following a disciplined life and sticking to the diet with proper exercise helps in bringing the factors contributing to the disease to a reversal mode.



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