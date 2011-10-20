ShenZhen, GuangDong -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2011 -- At present, there are two main kinds of car gps in the market, external gps and in-dash gps unit. GPS, short for global position system, was created by U.S. Department of Defense. GPS works along with a global navigation satellite system. Satellite could point out your location, and could find out the shortest way for you. As the time passes by, gps can not only guide you, but also has many other features. This is the difference between external gps and in-dash gps.



The traditional GPS is an external one, which is very usual hanged in the car. It just has a few features, may be just the gps navigation system. Another kind of gps is in-dash GPS, which comes with many other functions, like DVD player, TV turner, steering wheel control, Bluetooth, and so on. Here you could review the multifunctional in-dash gps navigation unit on autodvdgps website. It has various in-dash gps units, Honda navigation classified by the brand of the car models. This kind of car gps navigation units is more complicated than the first one, so it is for sure that this one is more expensive than the first one. Both of them can guide you to the right way, find your destination in many ways. The in-dash car gps unit could also offer you entertainment activities. You could watch movies, listen to some music or listen to the radio and play some video games if you like. The passenger on the co-pilot position would not feel boring in a long journey with this multifunctional in-dash gps navigation system unit with dvd player.



The installation processes would be different, as these two kinds of gps units have so many differences. auto navigation system Installation would be easier for the external gps, since it is hanged in the car. But it’s not very hard for the in-dash gps install, because you could find the specific installation guide on autodvdgps website. And you can also get the help from the customer service on live chat or email.



People could choose the one they like, according to practical demands. Parents could choose the in-dash gps unit if they usually drive with the kids in the car. kids could watch dvds, or play some video games on the unit. people who usually needs to drive for long journey can also choose the in-dash one. Some other people may like the simple and cheap one, in-dash car gps because it is more economic. Just choose the one you need.