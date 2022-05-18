The Digital Signage Market Is Set to Grow by 2026

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2022 -- The big screens on street poles or near stores, advertising the store and its events will lead about how technological developments will be impacting the digital signage market in the future. The digital signage market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Digital signage is a type of signage that uses electronic media to display information to viewers. The increasing adoption of digital signage is attributed to the rising demand for information and communication systems (ICSS) across various industries such as retail, hospitality, and healthcare. Moreover, the increasing use of smart devices in households and businesses is also boosting the growth of the digital signage market.



This report offers an in-depth analysis on the global digital signage market including its definition, components, deployment models, applications, players, and regional markets. Further insights on key trends and drivers are also provided. Additionally, this report provides forecasts for each region based on vendor sales, end user demand, and technology adoption.



The Evolution of Digital Signage



Digital signage is one of the most popular types of technology today. It has been growing in popularity for a number of reasons, including its ability to increase productivity and efficiency in businesses. One of the main reasons digital signage is so popular is its ability to interact with users. This means that it can be used to provide information and entertainment in a variety of ways. Digital signage can also be used to promote sales or attract customers to a business.



The digital signage market is set to grow significantly over the next few years. This is due in part to the increasing adoption of mobile devices and tablets in businesses. Many businesses now see digital signage as a way to reach their customers wherever they are.



Digital Signage Market and Forecasts by Segment, Component, Technology, Region



According to a new report by MarketsandMarkets (MnM); Digital signage market will grow to USD 27.8 billion by 2026 (forecast year) from USD 16.3 billion in 2021 (estimated year). The market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of technology in various businesses across different industries. Digital signage market is broadly divided into on-premises and cloud-based solutions. On-premises solutions are dominated by the video wall market, which accounted for nearly half of the total installed base in 2026. However, the market share for cloud-based solutions is expected to increase significantly over the next five years due to their cost effectiveness and scalability.



Samsung Electronics (South Korea), LG Electronics (South Korea), Sharp Corporation (Japan), Leyard Optoelectronic (US), Sony Corporation (Japan), Barco (Belgium), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Shanghai Goodview Electronics (China), AU Optronics (Taiwan), and BrightSign (US) are the key players in the digital signage market. These companies are focused on developing innovative digital signage solutions that offer features such as real-time collaboration, interoperability, and mobility.



Digital Signage Market Opportunities and Considerations



There are a number of factors that are contributing to the growth of the digital signage market. These include growing consumer adoption of video content, rising demand for information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure, and increasing trend of brand marketing through digital channels. Digital signage is a growing industry that has seen rapid growth in recent years. This is due to the increasing popularity of digital devices and the ability to create custom displays for businesses.