The Digitalisation of UK Supply Chain

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2021 -- The British Standards Institution (BSI) has recently joined an Innovate UK initiative aimed at digitalising British fresh produce supply chains. Produce Logistics' two-year 'Trusted Bytes' project will leverage emerging technologies to ease the international movement of produce and products whilst boosting productivity in the UK food industry. This will aid in the development of food provenance by digitalising vital border transfer processes and providing supply chain managers with integrated real-time digital communications. It would also allow for secure data encryption for the supply chain, the government, and other key stakeholders – improving cross-border transfers, enforcement, and amenability.



Since its conception in 2008, DSJ Global has developed a team of specialists that are able to deliver bespoke permanent, contract, and multi-hire recruiting solutions to a diverse and varied range of organisations across the globe. As part of the accoladed Phaidon International Group, the firm is the chosen logistics and recruitment agency for hundreds of industry-leading enterprises. Equipped with a global focus on logistics and supply chain recruiting, the firm is able to make comprehensive hiring decisions that yield effective and long-lasting results. As part of their commitment to their clients and candidates, DSJ Global invests heavily in the training and development of its 750-strong base of consultants to ensure that state-of-the-art recruiting strategies and technologies are consistently applied. DSJ Global has been able to sustain massive growth across the board despite the challenges of the pandemic by reimagining the conventional recruitment process. The firm adopts a recruiting beyond borders approach, permitting applicants to look for job openings in different countries, ensuring the right candidate is matched with the right enterprises, irrespective of geographical constraints.



Currently, there is an extensive range of positions available through DSJ Global which include supply chain jobs and positions for those in manufacturing careers. Positions available include: Global Account Manager- Fashion, Commercial Project Manager, Production Manager, Procurement Director, Planning Manager EU, Senior Project Manager, Indirect Category Manager, Packaging Buyer, S&OP Analyst, and Global Lead Buyer. If you're looking to define your next career step or in search of business-critical talent for your organisation to not hesitate to get in touch with the expert consultants at DSJ Global.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



