The Disabled Pay Much More for Auto Insurance, New Study Shows

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- A Manhattan, NY-based auto insurance provider, 4AutoInsuranceQuote.com, (http://www.4autoinsurancequote.com), recently released a study showing that the disabled pay more for auto insurance. 4AutoInsuranceQuote.com found out that the difference in insurance rates between disabled and non-disabled individuals was quite substantial, although according to the Americans with Disabilities Act (1990), discrimination of people with disabilities is illegal—including when it comes their auto insurance.



To collect the data for their research, 4AutoInsuranceQuote.com surveyed 623 New York residents—456 non-disabled and 167 disabled—across the five boroughs, all between the ages of 25 and 50. Individuals surveyed were the only person on their insurance policy, so each knew the exact amount of his or her auto insurance.



The study, which can be found on the website, http://www.4autoinsurancequote.com/uncategorized/do-the-disabled-pay-more-for-car-insurance/, yielded some surprising results: disabled auto owners paid approximately $2,810 annually and non-disabled auto owners paid $2,193 annually for their insurances.



4AutoInsuranceQuote.com offered an explanation for the higher insurance rates: disabled persons may need specially modified cars that include wheel chair lifts, specialized steering wheels, air bag removal, and ramps. If this is the case, 4AutoInsuranceQuote.com recommends that the disabled should look for insurance policies that include adaptation coverage, mobility insurance, and equipment insurance.



Adaptation coverage covers damages to vehicle adaptations. Although many car insurance policies only cover vehicles and exclude after-market modifications, adaptation coverage covers damages made to modifications.



Mobility insurance is also recommended because if accidents occur to modified vehicles, rental cars are not accommodating. Mobility insurance pays for taxis and other forms of transportation that are needed while adapted vehicles are in the repair shop.



Additionally, equipment insurance is a must because disabled individuals often carry needed equipment with them while driving. 4AutoInsuranceQuote.com explains, “Although your car and adaptations are covered, your expensive medical equipment might not be. It would be wise to insure this as well in case an accident damages it.”



Insurance companies provide policies with disabled auto owners in mind, but unfortunately, because the disabled population often requires specific modifications, insurance rates can skyrocket. “Charging more money for vehicle modifications is unfortunately something the insurance companies are allowed to do,” an article on 4AutoInsuranceQuote.com explains.



However, there is a silver lining: even though statistics show that disabled individuals pay more for car insurance, it does not mean that they have to. 4AutoInsuranceQuote.com's best insurance companies list, http://www.4autoinsurancequote.com/uncategorized/best-auto-insurance-companies/, which includes companies such as Geico, Allstate, Liberty Mutual, and State Farm, are dedicated to comparing disabled auto owners with price quotes for their vehicles and modifications.



