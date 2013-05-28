The Disappointed Child: Compelling New Book Helps Parents Raise Appreciative, Grateful and Thankful Children

Ludington, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- James Foley’s potentially life-changing new book proves the truth of one long-time theory; happy, patient and content children don’t develop their behaviour through what they are given but instead by how their parents raise them.



Foley’s book, ‘The Disappointed Child: Why Does Your Child Expect So Much?’, is one of the only resources on the market that directly examines the relationship between parenting style and child contentment. Due to its unique and compelling nature, the book is able to help parents recognize how important their daily role is and how many of the things they take for granted are vitally important. This is a very short, down to earth and lighthearted read that people of all backgrounds can enjoy.



Synopsis:



Do you have a child or know of a child that has everything handed to them and still acts disappointed when things don't go their way? Do you have a child that is frustrated easily and you can't figure out why? This short read may shed some light and is worth taking a look...at yourself as a parent and the role you have in creating and changing your child.



As the author explains, he was inspired to write the book after witnessing a child’s unfortunate ‘meltdown’ at Walt Disney World.



“The child was about fourteen years old and began moaning and complaining to his mother that they’d have to wait another ten minutes for a bus back to their resort. When the bus arrived he once again became frustrated and upset because he had to stand for the short ride. This got me thinking; here’s a child at ‘the happiest place on earth’ and he’s still disappointed,” says Foley.



Continuing, “It was easy to see from the way he acted and the way his mother reacted to his behavior, that this was a pattern of behavior that is most likely common in him and his household. If a child learns never to appreciate the things he has, he is going to grow up disappointed.”



Foley strongly believes that the reality for these children could easily be different, and it all starts with the parenting style adopted by their families.



“Through my work, I also see grown adults who are still suffering the perils of poor parenting even though they now have children of their own. All of the techniques outlined in my book are common sense things that could make a world of difference for a person but for some reason, their parent or society failed. It's important to me because it doesn't have to be that way,” he adds.



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“This is an excellent book that is a must read for anyone who is, or is thinking about becoming a parent. A very down to earth, easy read full of easy to understand ideas. I believe most of the problems in our society begin with a lack of good parenting. This book shows how we can begin to solve those problems by giving our children the attention they deserve,” says Jerod Kiger, who published a review on Amazon.



About the Author

Jim Foley graduated with a Bachelors degree in Psychology from Lake Superior State University and with his MSW from Grand Valley State University. He worked for almost 20 years in the Community Mental Health setting serving individuals with both Axis I and Axis II diagnosis. He worked in various positions including Program Therapist, Program Manager, Case Manager, In-Home Therapist and Clinical Supervisor of Children's CSM services.



Most recently Jim has worked in a family medicine practice with Physicians, Physician Assistants and Nurse Practitioners as the practice therapist helping those with a host of mental health issues.