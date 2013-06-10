The Discovery: Genre-Bending Sci-Fi Novel Fuses Plausible Science with Gripping Twists of Fate

Spring Hill, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- While Science Fiction has long been a staple of the literary landscape, many readers are demanding innovative new reads that buck the genre’s often clichéd trends. Storming onto the scene with gusto and pushing readers’ every craving button, Paul Dennis announces the first volume of a compelling new Science Fiction series.



‘The Discovery’, book one of ‘The Sean Henderson Books’ series, takes readers deep into the world of scientific discovery and places them alongside a vivid and intricate cast of characters.



Synopsis:



Approximately 4.54 billion years ago, during the formation of this blue-green planet Earth, wormholes appeared in space near the forming planet. These wormholes allowed matter from a connected alternate universe to flow into our universe.



The matter gradually formed a solid sphere and the force of gravity drew the sphere inexorably toward its traveling companion. Approximately 400 million years ago, the sphere, with a mass of hundreds of thousands of tons, plunged through Earth’s primordial atmosphere, broke apart and impacted various areas around the globe where it remained undiscovered until the early 21st century.



Strange ore is discovered in a worked-out silver mine owned by Dr. Sean Henderson, Director of the Thorny Memorial Research Institute. A project is initiated at the Institute, headed by the new and beautiful Director of Mineralogy, Dr. Jill Cramer, to investigate its properties. The material was later dubbed Q-LITHIUM.



Q-LITHIUM exhibited several unique properties of such a nature as to have a significant impact on the world's standard of living and threatened to upend known science and technology. The reasons for all of this are discovered in a surprising twist of science.



Sean and Jill fall for each other over an extended 4th of July weekend at Sean’s spectacular home in Incline Village at Lake Tahoe in an intriguing and sensual encounter.



Leaked information generates interest from an unscrupulous business cabal and the Department of the Navy. The cabal mounts many daring efforts, including kidnapping, to steal the Q-LITHIUM ore and related research data. The Department of the Navy attempts a take-over of the Q-LITHIUM project with exciting results. New properties of the element constantly reveal themselves and the Q-LITHIUM Advisory Council (QAC) is formed to decide the fate of this otherworldly element that has become so precious on Earth.



A secret Q-LITHIUM research and production facility is established by the cabal. This facility is discovered and taken out of action in a strange battle using the new Q-LITHIUM weapons. A surprising ally appears to aid Sean’s fight against the Navy. Between the two antagonists—the Navy and the cabal—Sean, Jill and the rest of the QAC team are whipsawed through various ingenious plots to gain control of the element.



As the author explains, readers will want to jump directly into the narrative and join the Q-LITHIUM team.



“While new, the book’s concepts are all based on plausible science. Interspersed with life’s natural rollercoaster of humor, romance and action – the narrative was written to wrap readers within each page and make them want to experience the Q-LITHIUM phenomenon in reality,” says Dennis.



Continuing, “To achieve this, I literally stepped into the heart and mind of each character as I devised them, even becoming the ‘bad guys’. By taking on each personality, I was able to weave their traits much more intricately; something that definitely allows the book to stand as unique within the marketplace.”



With positive pre-publication feedback flooding in, Dennis has recently announced that the series’ second volume is currently being finalized. Aptly titled ‘Q-LITHIUM’, the novel will continue the exploits of the first book’s team, complete with the romance, suspense and frictions that readers have come to cherish.



For more information and news, visit the author's official website: http://prdbooks.com



About the Author

Mr. Dennis was born in Columbus, Ohio graduating high school with honors and as class Valedictorian. He attended Ohio State University majoring in mathematics and physics being elected to Phi Eta Sigma scholastic honorary and Pershing Rifles military honorary. (He is still a rabid Ohio State Buckeyes football fanatic.) Mr. Dennis also received a degree from Southern Illinois University with honors in Industrial Technology.



Mr. Dennis worked for almost a decade as a senior technologist at Battelle Memorial Institute, the world’s largest independent research organization, where he participated in the development of xerography (Xerox) among other projects. He subsequently spent several years in various senior management and executive positions for technologically-based corporations while living in Los Angeles; Denver; Orlando; Plymouth, MI.; Pensacola and Ocala, Florida.



Mr. Dennis is the author of numerous technical papers and books. He has participated in several industry/university combined committees helping to develop more practical curriculums for technical degrees.