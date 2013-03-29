The Disillusioned: New Novel Set to Raise Awareness and Funds to Fight Against Human Trafficking.

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- Human Trafficking is no small issue; with the underground trade generating $30-billion each year and ruining thousands of lives in the process, society at large has a duty to stand up and fight back. Using his platform as a TV producer and co-host of GivLive, a weekly online show featuring causes from around the world, D.J. Williams is delighted to announce the launch of his new book that will help raise awareness about human trafficking.



However, it isn’t just a story; proceeds from each copy of ‘The Disillusioned’ will be put directly into the hands of those working tirelessly to fight slavery.



Synopsis:



A mother’s suicide threatens to destroy a family legacy. Her sons, Sam and Daniel, are forced to leave their comfortable worlds behind and search for a woman they believe can unlock the secrets that have remained hidden. They are propelled into separate journeys from Los Angeles to the heart of the Zambezi where they are forced to confront a man known as Die Duiwel, the Devil.



On their adventures they will find themselves in a place where death is one breath away, where thousands of children are disappearing into the darkness, and where the woman they are searching for is on the hunt for revenge. When they stand face-to-face with the forgotten slaves of Africa they will fight to redeem what has been lost.



As the author explains, his book release set for May 2013 comes at a time when the trafficking industry is direr than ever.



“Of the millions who are sold into slavery worldwide, only one to two percent are rescued. Not only will The Disillusioned help raise awareness about this issue throughout the story but it will also support organizations fighting against slavery with every book sold,” says Williams, who has produced over 140 television episodes syndicated on NBC, ABC, FOX and other global networks.



He continues, “This is an important story that will challenge readers as they journey on a collision course between the worlds of religion versus faith, power versus love, and revenge versus redemption.”



Even before its official release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



"A fast-paced mystery...you won't put it down until you've unlocked the secrets and lies to find the truth," says Judith McCreary, Co-Executive Producer, Law & Order: SVU, Criminal Minds, & CSI.



Tony Guerrero, Founder of F.A.C.T. Alliance: Fight Against Child Trafficking, was equally impressed. He said, “An engrossing tale…makes you think about the world we live in and your place in it.”



With the book’s release drawing near, Williams remains focused on his ultimate goal.



“This isn’t about me or the book; it’s about saving thousands of lives and trying to put a stop to a growing underground industry. No matter our differences we have a responsibility to end it,” he adds.



‘The Disillusioned’, published by WestBow Press, is slated for a worldwide release in May 2013.



For more information, visit: http://www.djwilliamsbooks.com



About D.J. WIlliams

With the DNA of a world traveler, Williams was born in Hong Kong, has ventured into the jungles of the Amazon, the bush of Africa, and the slums of the Far East, to share stories of those who are overcoming incredible odds. He is the co-author of Restoration Road with Mitch Kruse and has produced and directed over 140 television episodes syndicated on NBC, ABC, FOX and various cable networks worldwide. Currently, he lives in Los Angeles, California with his wife.