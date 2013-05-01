The Distinguished Dr. Beth E. Baker Joins the Universal Life Church World Headquarter's Medical Advisory Board

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters yesterday ordained Dr. Beth Baker a friend and colleague of Rev. Dr. Joel Lamoure, the head of the Medical Advisory Board for the Universal Life Church World Headquarters. In addition to a busy practice requiring extensive travel, Dr. Baker expects to play a very active role as a fellow board member to Dr. Lamoure, as well as a radio host for the Universal Life Church Radio Network on Tuesday Night beginning in July. You can also see her involvement as a staff journalist for the Universal Life Church World News and her own personal blog.



Rev. Dr. Beth E. Baker is a Certified Practitioner of EFT (Meridian Tapping Techniques) and Matrix Reimprinting (with professional training in Psych-K and experience in several other Energy Psychology techniques). She helps people of all ages and walks of life to reconnect with their own many resources so that they can transform sadness, fear, uncertainty, hurts and frustrations of all kinds into power to fulfill their own true dreams, find life satisfying, and discover how to invest their potential into solid results that they love to live. Dr. Baker states about her practice as follows:



I deliver education and training in maximizing goal achievement, trauma erasure and life fulfillment,facilitating clients reconnecting with their own, inherent wisdom, power, knowing and effective action.



As I became familiar with psychopathology, I found that — interestingly –, all the addictive processes, all the maladaptive tendencies (the coping strategies that fail to work), have ONE clear commonality: they exhibit strong conformity. That is, above natural conformity, to a certain set of patterns, amongst those in their grip. Whereas the truly sane, effective and outright happy ALL are astonishingly diverse, improvisational, and “fresh” in their responses and initiating actions. I find this the most inspiring thing. Dr. Beth Baker's personal website and blog can be found at: http://beth-e-baker.com



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters of Carrabelle, Florida and Milwaukee, Wisconsin as the name implies is a worldwide Religious Non-Profit Organization that extends its reach to the every corner of the globe. The long and illustrious legacy of this institution is noted for its non-discrimination and acceptance of all faith based men or women who seek ordination as a Non-Denominational Minister and/or as an Independent Catholic Priest. The name proprietary to Christians and Catholics worldwide was first pegged by St Ignatius of Antioch, comes from the Greek word katholikos and was actually a prelude to the Roman Catholic Church name. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is also the home for the Universal Life Church Radio Network (ULC Radio Network) heard throughout the world any where the internet goes on PC's, laptops or whatever mobile device you may prefer - truly making it "The Church Heard Around The World!" If you wish to become a minister, get ordained, serve as a wedding official or are just seeking a spiritual home? Please go to: http://www.ulcnetwork.com