The Distinguished Owners of Innovative "Xocai Healthy Chocolate" Proudly Announce the Release of a "MXI Corp" eBook Documenting the Growth of Reno Nevada (NV) "Jeanette Brooks MLM" Career in Yokohama Aomori Japan and Taichung City ??? (???) Taiwan

Salt Lake City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- As the category creator and world leader in healthy chocolate, the true vision of Xoçai is to transform and improve individual lives worldwide through its exclusive and healthy chocolate products. One such unique element is XoVita™, a proprietary high-antioxidant blend of cacao, açaí berries and blueberries, an ingredient combination exclusive to Xoçai. This proprietary and exclusive high-antioxidant blend is utilized in all of Xoçai products and provides a wide-ranging class of nutrients, vitamins and health benefits. XoVita™ consistently contributes to the findings that all of Xocai’s products contain the highest ORAC (antioxidant-measuring test) and flavonoid rich products available today. (mxicorp.com/xovita/)



Facing the onslaught of unhealthy snack options, Xoçaí has created the unthinkable, a delicious, antioxidant-rich Peanut Butter Cup that will satisfy any sweet tooth. Made with all-natural ingredients, the Xoçaí Peanut Butter Cup is the perfect low-calorie snack for a responsible, healthful diet. - Xoçaí's proprietary XoVita, a high-antioxidant blend of cacao, acai and blueberries - All-natural peanut butter - Contains inulin, a versatile, diabetic-friendly fiber - Premium-grade whey protein provides longer sense of satiety and satisfaction - All natural cocoa butter.



Benefits include: - All-natural, with no synthetic flavorings or colors - Promotes calorie control and suppressed cravings - Supports healthy weight control - Contributes to healthy blood sugar levels. Features include: - As satisfying as the most decadent chocolate-peanut butter cup - Delivers a delicious, smooth taste - Only 80 calories per cup about half the calories of the competition!



Amazingly, chocolate appears to be a perfect vehicle for helping probiotic organisms reach their destination. As a result, Xoçaí has developed XoBiotic Squares, the first healthy dark chocolate product that also contains functional levels of probiotic organisms. These probiotics help create optimal floral balance in the intestinal tract and are necessary for optimal digestion, nutriet absorption and immune function. This Variety Pack includes approximately a one-week supply of each of our best-selling, Healthy Chocolate products: Xoçai® Nuggets, X Power Squares™, Omega Squares™, and XoBiotic Squares™. Each of these products have been formulated to provide you with a significant amount of antioxidants from our exclusive blend of cold-pressed cacao and freeze-dried açaí berries without the refined sugars and unhealthy fats, fillers and preservatives found in most other chocolates.



About MXI Corp

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in great tasting, healthy, dark, chocolate products. MXI Corp was founded upon the same solid foundation that the Brooks’ family used to build their enormous Pure Delite Low Carb Chocolate company (circa 2000) which had retail sales in Wal-Mart, 7-Eleven, Rite-Aid and Walgreen’s of over $300,000,000. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants and Polyphenols that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company's proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. MXI is recognized as the category creator and world leader in healthy chocolate. The vision of Xoçai is to transform and improve individual lives worldwide through its unique chocolate products. One unique element of the company’s formulations is their proprietary high-antioxidant blend of cacao, açaí and blueberries, called XoVita™. The Xovita ingredient combination is exclusive to Xoçai. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. Xoçai's nine chocolate products have the highest ORAC (antioxidant-measuring test) and flavonoid rich products available on the market. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion. MXI Corp is now operating internationally in 41 countries. Adam@adamPaulGreen.com www.adampaulgreen.com/partnershi