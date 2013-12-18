The Diving Horse Gentlemen's Club Announce Pole Competition

Atlantic City, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- The Diving Horse Gentlemen’s Club is unlike any other club in the Atlantic City area. In fact, for two years in a row, The Diving Horse Gentlemen’s Club was voted the best place for a guy’s night out. There are many strip clubs in Atlantic City, but they simply don’t compare to The Diving Horse. Guests of the Diving Horse have access to fine dining and an unmatched entertainment experience; plus, it’s all under one roof. The Diving Horse has a top of the line steakhouse featuring dishes like Kobe filet mignon and lobster. Now, The Diving Horse Gentlemen’s Club is announcing even more reasons to visit, with the Miss Diving Horse Pole competition.



On February 8th, 2014, some of the top pole dancers from all over the United States will come to compete for the title of Miss Diving Horse. There are cash prizes for the top 3 pole dancers. Plus, those who want to enter in the competition are welcome to email Jennifer@divinghorseclub.com. Prospective entrants simply need to include their name, address, club affiliation, and a link to a public profile. The Miss Diving Horse Pole competition is sure to be a success and it is certainly a night that guests don’t want to miss. That being said, every night at The Diving Horse Gentlemen’s Club is one to remember.



As always, guests of the Diving Horse Gentlemen’s Club can request VIP bottle service. There are two private lounges for groups and parties. Plus, there are always special celebrity guests and DJ’s joining in the fun at The Diving Horse Gentlemen’s Club. This winter, stay warm at The Diving Horse Gentlemen’s Club.



About The Diving Horse Club

Diving Horse is the only real gentlemen's club in Atlantic City, New Jersey where visitors can have thrilling jersey shore bachelor parties with the most beautiful and professional dancers available in AC. With two stages and three poles, there is plenty of room to be entertained by the hottest women in AC. Even people from Cape May County, NJ come to Diving Horse. The club features a Steakhouse, three bars, and a VIP area. This AC Gentlemen's club and Steakhouse also features the top stars in adult entertainment on a nightly basis.



For more information visit http://www.divinghorseclub.com/