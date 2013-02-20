The Diving Horse Gentlemen's Club Voted Best Place for "Guys Night out" Two Years in a Row

Atlantic City, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- When it comes to awesome bachelor, corporate, birthday and divorce parties the strippers in Atlantic City at The Diving Horse Club are the ones to come to. This is no surprise especially since The Diving Horse Club has been voted best place for “Guys Night Out” for two years in a row.



With great pregame and after parties available, there is never a bad time to come to see the Atlantic City strippers at The Diving Horse Club. The Diving Horse Club is said to be the only “real” strip club in Atlantic City and Cape May County and they take this reputation very seriously.



The Diving Horse Club has two stages, three poles, three bars, a VIP area and now a Steakhouse with plenty of seating around the stage to view the best dancers that the Diving Horse Club and New Jersey has to offer. With over 15 couch rooms, 2 private rooms for groups and semi-private rooms for private courts. The Diving Horse Club is more than capable to accompany all of its guests needs and have them coming back for more.



About The Diving Horse Club:

Diving Horse is the only real gentlemen's club in Atlantic City, New Jersey where visitors can have thrilling jersey shore bachelor parties with the most beautiful and professional dancers available in AC. With two stages and three poles, there is plenty of room to be entertained by the hottest women in AC. Even people from Cape May County, NJ come to Diving Horse. The club features a Steakhouse, three bars, and a VIP area. This AC Gentlemen's club and Steakhouse also features the top stars in adult entertainment on a nightly basis.



For more information visit http://www.divinghorseclub.com/