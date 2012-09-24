The Dog Training System Is a Fast and Effective Training Program for Every Dog Lover

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2012 -- A dog truly is a person’s best friend and quickly becomes a member of any family. Even so, there is always an adjustment period for both dog and human. Issues like house training, chewing, biting and barking can be a problem, especially for young puppies. Seeking professional training can be expensive and time consuming, but now there is a company that offers expert dog training solutions.



The Dog Training System is a new company founded by Kristin Wild, a dog lover who has past experience as a volunteer and trainer at the SPCA. The system is easy to learn, very effective and most important it relies on humane techniques that make it cruelty free!



Through a series of step-by-step instructions and video lessons anyone can implement this effective dog training system. The Dog Training System was developed and is run by a dedicated group of individuals whose goal is to improve the relationship between people an their dogs. The people who make up this group bring experience in training, veterinary techniques, breeding, and most important, years of loving their pets.



The Dog Training System is designed to give every dog owner the skills they need to train their dogs and have the lessons stick for life. Each training method has been tested and only the best techniques are presented. The team of training experts pride themselves in the fact that each method is safe and humane. There is absolutely no cruelty involved in any of the lessons offered. The founders of The Dog Training System are so dedicated to a safe and cruelty-free system that a percentage of all the proceeds the company earns goes to non-profit organizations that care for abused or homeless animals.



With The Dog Training System, people improve their dog’s behavior while helping other dogs in need.



Interested dog owners can visit The Dog Training System website for more information about this new company. The website is designed to offer informative posts on topics dog owners will find very useful. Topics ranging from how genetics affect a puppy’s behavior to how dogs interact with each other and their human companions are just some of the topics visitors will find. Those visiting the website can also sign up and receive a free eBook entitled “Your Healthy Dog” which teaches the 15 things dog owners need to know to make sure their dogs lead healthy active lives.



The Dog Training System opened its doors September 2012 and dog owners will now have access to all the tools they need to have happy healthy and well behaved dogs. The Dog Training System also has a video available explaining the details of their program.



