The Doping Debate Continues: Should the Rules Change

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Experts continue to debate the use of performance enhancing drugs (PED’s) in professional sports. One ethicist believes that allowing PED’s would allow for officials to regulate use and eliminate a lot of abuse.



Fans of running, and other sports, tend to take the stance that PED’s should be banned and users penalized harshly when caught. But when asked why a ban should be in place, most people did not have much of a defense.



On the other side of the debate, sports ethicist Julian Savulescu says that doping should be allowed. In Savulescu’s opinion the system currently in place for testing has for the most part failed to deter use or catch most users.



There are a lot of reasonable arguments for both sides of the debate. Both sides do tend to agree though that the current testing system is lacking funding and professional sports is long away from the goal of being drug-free.



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