The Do's and Don'ts of a QuickBooks File Merge

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2021 -- There are different ways to merge files in QuickBooks. Methods – through QuickBooks itself, through Microsoft Excel or through a third party service.



Before merging, it is important to ensure that the chart of accounts in the QuickBooks company files are identical. Files can be merged if the accounts have the same name and type in each report.



If one company file has an account with name 'Accounts Receivable' of type Accounts Receivable, the second company cannot have an account name with the name 'Accounts Receivable' of another type. One of the accounts would have to be renamed as 'Accounts Receivable1'.



Additionally, only one company file can have Payroll transactions. If both company files have payroll, the payroll transactions cannot be merged.



John Rocha, Technical Services Manager at E-Tech added that QuickBooks Online company files can be merged as long as they are converted to the QuickBooks Desktop format prior to the merge. The desktop files are merged and will need to be uploaded to a new QBO company file," he said. "The merged desktop file can be uploaded back to the QBO account but if your account is older than 60 days, you will need to contact Intuit to get permission to upload the merged data back to the original QBO account. If not, you will need to create a new QBO account."



A file merge may be necessary when data in two different files needs to be combined, consolidating multiple QuickBooks data files into a single file after adding a class to each data file, merging data files prior to uploading to QuickBooks Online, or amalgamating companies and continuing operations as a single entity.



