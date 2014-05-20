The Dove and Olive Surry Hills to Offer Venue Hire for All Occasions

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Sydney loves a good pub, and there are so many of them it can be hard for venues to stand out. All too often, the sports centric profit maximization approach makes for a crowded and impersonal venue designed more for watching screens than interacting with people, or even more importantly tasting delicious beer. The Dove and Olive has provided an answer, with a warm and rustic place serving fantastic food and delicious craft beer. So welcoming is their space that they are now offering, by public demand, venue hire for weddings, birthdays and more.



The newest venue hire in Sydney, they can now provide indoor and outdoor venue hire with sunny balcony and courtyard plus a private bar. The space can be outfitted for anything from business meetings to banquets, tailored to the specifications of the event.



The Sydney function venues available include the function room, cocktail bar, balcony, dining room, and floor one. The website includes details on the features and functionality of each space together with high quality image galleries so individuals can easily imagine their event in situ.



A spokesperson for The Dove and Olive explained, “We are pleased to be able to provide venue hire services for all occasions, and we believe the Dove & Olive is a perfect space for those who value an authentic rustic experience, great craft beer and a warm and welcoming energy. We believe in being the best space for a community that sees the value in taking a moment to indulge in reality. We hold regular events, including our craft beer fight club, Po’Boy Tuesdays and Get Schnitfaced with nine dollar schnitzels from around the world. Now we can add to that the most cherished events of our communities to that list.”



About The Dove and Olive

The Dove & Olive is a warm, rustic space and a perfect local pub nestled in the heart of scenic Surry Hills. They specialize in crispy based gourmet Italian pizzas & modern, freshly made fusion ‘pub grub’ with a nostalgic American and Italian inspired menu. All food can be matched with a pint of local craft beer while lounging by a crackling fireplace, enjoyed along with some friendly banter with the bar staff. Serving some of the best pub food in Sydney. For more information please visit: http://doveandolive.com.au/