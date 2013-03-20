The Dow Chemical Company (NYSE:DOW) Investor files Lawsuit In connection with Executive Pay

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- An investor in shares of The Dow Chemical Company (NYSE:DOW) filed a lawsuit against directors of The Dow Chemical Company over alleged breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Dow Chemical’s compensation for certain of its executive officers.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders of shares of The Dow Chemical Company (NYSE:DOW), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants breached their fiduciary duties owed to NYSE:DOW stockholders in order to get millions in annual bonuses.



The Dow Chemical Company reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from $59.98 billion in 2011 to $56.78 billion in 2012 and its Net Income decreased from $2.74 billion in 2011 to $1.182 billion in 2012.



Shares of the Dow Chemical Company (NYSE:DOW) traded in 2011 as high as $40.99 per share and in 2012 as high as $35.31 per share.



On March 19, 2013, NYSE:DOW shares closed at $33.19.



Those who are current long-term stockholders of The Dow Chemical Company (NYSE:DOW) shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com