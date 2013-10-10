The DPatternsWallcovering Brings You the Best Quality Wallpapers in Singapore

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- DPatternsWallcovering is a Singapore based company that specializes in supplying excellent quality wallpapers. The team at DPatternsWallcovering understands that wallpapers play an important role in creating a unique atmosphere for every room, home, or office. As their website says, “The walls of a space mark its aura and individuality.” Wall coverings from DPatterns bring walls to life and help personalize individual space.



This company offers over 20,000 murals and wallpaper designs to choose from. Service seekers have a large variety to select from in terms of the various patterns and designs offered by the company. In addition, customers have the option to order customized wallpaper murals. This allows for flexibility and creativity on the customer’s part to define a space in a way that is unique to them alone.



The company DPatternsWallcovering is dedicated to offer the best wallpapers in Singapore. All the wallpapers and murals supplied by this company are manufactured by the most reputed manufactures. Similarly, the patterns and designs for the wallpaper coverings and murals are provided for by the most experienced and acknowledged designers.



This company offers patterns and designs that range from vintage to modern styles. The collection of wallpaper coverings made available by the company include contemporary styles, floral patterns, rustic concrete finish, stone and brick finish, classic designs, 3 Dimensional designs, and patterns for children, among a number of other designs. This company provides some of the most luxurious wallpapers available in the country.



Among the services offered by this company, customers can request for installation services in putting up the wallpaper ordered. There is also the option for customers to purchase self-adhesive wallpapers. These are both easy and convenient to use.



Service seekers can browse through the various services provided by the company by viewing the different sections on the website. These sections are titled as Collections, Services, and Décor Ideas.



Under the section Décor Ideas, customers are provided with a wealth of useful information such as how to emphasize a feature wall, how to create an airy space, how to lengthen a wall, and how to create large stripes.



DPatternsWallcovering is driven to satisfy its customers completely. Their website says, “Our fast and dedicate team works directly with interior, architectural design firms, corporate and individual consumers who deal with residential, commercial and retail projects. They aspire to develop a close dialogue with their customers and ensure customers’ satisfaction.”



To know more about purchasing quality wallpapers from this company please visit http://www.dpatterns.com.sg/



About DPatternsWallcovering

DPatternsWallcovering is a leading company that supplies quality wallpapers in Singapore. The company offers over 20,000 wallpapers and mural designs for its customers to choose from. The company promises a high customer satisfaction by providing quality wallpaper coverings and murals at affordable rates.



Media Contact:

DPatternsWallcovering

20 Upper Circular Road

The Riverwalk #01-23-

Singapore 058416

Phone: (65) 6438 9903

Fax: (65) 6438 3809

Mobile: (65) 96777776

Email: info@dpatterns.com.sg

Website: http://www.dpatterns.com.sg/