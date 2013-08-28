The Drake Inn Has Completed Its Top-to-Bottom Renovations and Recently Opened Its Doors to the Public

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- Formerly known as the Drake Motor Inn, The Drake Inn is now under new ownership and management.



The first review posted by a guest on TripAdvisor.com is titled: “Brand New Everything!” And indeed…everything in The Drake Inn is brand new.



Designed by the interior designer, Mr. Mark Kleinberg, the rooms present clean lines complimented with an airy contemporary look while offering a feeling of comfort and convenience.



All 15 units - standards, 1 bedroom suites and 2 bedroom suites - at the Drake Inn, feature ultra modern kitchenettes, wall mounted flat screen TV's and a relaxing seating area. The outdoors features a large picnic area and beautiful pool. The view from water front view into the bay is just as spectacular as the sunsets.



About Drake Inn

Sitting on an acre of prime water-front property and surrounded by lush trees and flowering plants, The Drake Inn is serenely secluded yet centrally located. Just one block west of the Ponquogue Bridge, guests have easy access to the beaches and restaurants on Dune Road.



The Drake Inn is one of the very few accommodations in the Hamptons that are situated on the water and the only hotel in the Hamptons that is situated along the banks of Penny Pond off Shinnecock Bay with a Marina of its own and 100 feet of water front.



The Drake Inn is a dream come true for fishing enthusiasts and is perfect for anglers participating in many of the local tournaments held throughout the spring, summer and fall. Seasonal and short stay marina rental at The Drake Inn is available for boats up to 26' long.



The Drake Inn is your perfect escape from summer in the city, a great place to spend quality time with a loved one, enjoy fishing or a simply a place you can call home while visiting the Hamptons.



The owner, a New York City Realtor, has a clear vision to make The Drake Inn one of the finest accommodations available in The Hamptons.



Contact Information:

Nini Ofri at NO Hotel Investments LLC

137 Fifth Ave, 10th floor

New York, NY 10010

Phone : 212 254-3434

Fax : 212 254-4925

http://www.TheDrakeInn.com