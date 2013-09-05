The Drake Inn Makes It to the Number 1 Hotel in Hampton Bays

Hampton Bays, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- The experience of travelling and enjoying new places is never complete without a memorable stay at a hotel or inn. In between all the jazz of trekking, sight seeing, shopping, it is necessary to unwind at a beautiful place with good service that would make you relax and enjoy your journey. Not many hotels or inns offer the rare combination of affordable price and good service to tourists and to people who love travelling. It is with this knowledge that Drake inn has come up in tourist and travel lovers circles as a unique one-stop destination among the many motels in Hampton, NY to pamper their worries away.



Surrounded by thick greenery and flowering plants, The Drake Inn stands on an acre of water-front property with an air of subtlety as it is insulated and centrally located. Apart from being one among the very few accommodations in The Hamptons, NY, The Drake Inn also stands apart with unique features such as:



- Only hotel among the hotels in Hampton, NY that is situated along the banks of Penny Pond off Shinnecock Bay with its own Marina and a 100 feet of water front.

- Designed by the interior designer Mr. Mark Kleinberg, rooms offer clean lines that is accompanied with a contemporary look and a feeling of comfort.

- With standard 15 units apart from one bedroom and two bedroom suites, The Drake Inn is equipped with the latest infrastructure such as ultra-modern kitchenettes and flat screen TV’s along with a large picnic area and swimming pool.

- Perfect place for fishing enthusiasts and anglers participating in many of the local tournaments throughout the year.



As Bernard Shaw once remarked, “ The great advantage of a hotel is that it is a refuge from home life”, The Drake Inn promises to fulfill Shaw’s words by being an awesome getaway from the city'S heat to de-stress and spend time with a dear one or to simply take a break at another home away from your home.



Purchased in Spring,2013 by a New York city realtor; The Drake Inn has underwent top to bottom renovation and opened recently to good reviews on brand new facilities.



Media contact:

Name: Nini Ofri

Phone: 212 254-3434

Website: www.TheDrakeInn.com