The Dream of Normal Vision Comes True for Irina Bashmakova with Braverman Eye Center's Laser Vision Correction Procedure

Hallandale Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2020 -- Myopia or nearsightedness is a common eye disorder in which people aren't able to see far objects clearly. People with myopia often face trouble seeing movie or TV screen for far distances. This eye disorder is generally caused when cornea is curved. However, it is not something to be really concerned of. With right consultation, people can easily gain back their normal vision, and lead a healthy life, just like Irina.

Irina Bashmakova, a 30-year-old stay at home mom, regained her normal vision with LASIK surgery from Braverman Eye Center. For as long as she can remember, Irina Bashmakova has had vision problems with her eyes. Bashmakova was very near sighted and had been wearing glasses since she was in the second grade.



Irina was searching for the best area doctor and eye center to have her eyes fixed, when she came across Dr. Stanley Braverman and his eye center. She recalled, "I remember reading about the patients who had different procedures done. The one thing that I took away from those articles in the Sun Times Newspaper was how Dr. Braverman and his staff were talked about often for the way they handled each patient. That was a huge selling point and also made me feel so much at ease." Before her surgery, Irina had a discussion with Dr. Stanley Braverman, who explained every facet of the procedure.



During the procedure, Irina's central portion of the outer layer of the cornea was removed completely after being loosened with an alcohol solution. The tissue was removed and allowed to re-grow after laser vision correction and was held in place with a bandage contact lens until healing was complete. Her surgery was a major success and eliminated the blurry vision, regaining her clear eyesight.



Talking about the results of her surgery, Bashmakova stated, "All I could remember, after surgery, when I had no problem seeing, that I started to cry. It was the first time in my life that I could ever remember seeing so clearly. It was in-deed life-changing."



Braverman Eye Center is a reputable name in South Florida for providing top-notch eye care. The center regards safety as a paramount concern and does not compromise on the safety of their patients. The center is headed by Dr. Stanley Braverman who is a well-renowned eye surgeon and has been featured in various journals for his pioneering work.



