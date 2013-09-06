Jacksonville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- It was Disney who popularized the belief that as long as you keep on trying, “the dream that you dream will come true.” In real life, however, dreams do not always come true. One such dream that did not come true but was a success nonetheless is none other than the town of Orange Park.



Orange Park is a town that sits in Clay County in Florida. It forms part of the city of Jacksonville, and is also used to collectively name the areas of Fleming Island, Lakeside, and Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace. It was founded in 1877 by the Florida Winter Home and Improvement Country, and was once considered as viable for fruit-growing industry. Unfortunately, the Great Freeze of 1894 to 1895 had other plans and, as the name implied, cause all the fruits to become frozen. When the temperature and climate changed, the Orange Park was never able to become a place for raising crops again.



The fruit industry’s lost, however, was the fain of the tourism industry. This is because the Orange Park plays home to a number of tourist spots such as the Club Continent, the Orange Park Mall, the Poker Room, and the Doctor’s Lake, to name a few. Guests who would like to spend a day in Orange Park might also find themselves enjoying the Eagle Harbor Golf Club as well as the Golf Club at Fleming Island. This means, of course, that a day might not be enough. Tourists need not worry though as there are a number of hotels in Orange Park Florida that they can book themselves in. One of these hotels is the Best Western Southside Hotels & Suites.



About Best Western Southside Hotels & Suites

Best Western Southside Hotels & Suites is part of the network of Best Western hotels. Guests to Best Western Southside Hotel & Suites in Orange Park Florida can enjoy such room amenities as wireless Internet, cable TV, free long distance access, use of microwave as well as tea and coffeemaker, and use of sofa beds.



For more information about the Best Western Southside Hotel & Suites in Orange Park Florida, or to book a room, simply visit http://www.indembsudan.com/9875/28.htm



For Media Contact:

Best Western Southside Hotel & Suites

4580 Collins Road, Jacksonville, FL 32244, US

Phone: (904) 264-4466

Fax: (904) 264-4466

http://www.indembsudan.com/9875/28.htm