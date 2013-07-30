The Dryad's Kiss: Author R. Scott VanKirk Receives Rave Reviews for Book One of 'Ancient Enemy', His New Urban Fantasy Series.

Centennial, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- The urban fantasy genre has seen a huge increase in popularity as of late. While many authors feel the need to conform to the genre’s stereotypes and traditions, Colorado’s R. Scott VanKirk is bucking the trends to great success. In a unique fusion of fact and fiction, VanKirk ‘Ancient Enemy’ series is storming the literary scene with gusto.



The series’ first book, ‘The Dryad’s Kiss’, boasts a plot unlike anything ever written before.



Synopsis:



My name is Ian Finn Morgenstern, Finn to my friends. The spring of my 18th birthday, I found and then helped dig up a Native American burial mound. Unfortunately for everyone involved, this particular mound guarded secrets best left for dead.



I pulled three things of note from that mound: a bear totem, a wooden spearhead, and the horrendous skull of a not-quite-dead monster. What followed was a summer of magic, madness, murder, and beautiful women. When put that way, it sounds sort of adventurous and fun, but it wasn't. Especially for someone who is more hobbit than ranger.



In my well-informed opinion, adventures are best read from the comfort of ones bed.



If only I had believed the mound's ghostly guardian was real, or dropped that twisted spearhead when it started singing to me, or let my dad cut down my beloved oak, things would be different. I'd probably still be a virgin, but I'd be a blissfully ignorant virgin, and you wouldn't have anything to read before bed tonight. Sorry, but I'd be okay with that.



As the author explains, his series tips its hat to many facets of reality, while giving readers an insight into a world that could only exist in their imagination.



“Ancient Enemy is a unique and original urban fantasy series in the vein of Jim Butcher's Dresden Files filled with new ideas woven deeply into the history of humanity. This fantasy series fits comfortably within our world and encompasses the myths and legends of our society,” says VanKirk.



Continuing, “It crosses genres and includes elements of science fiction as well. It will answer questions that scientists still can’t answer.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“This book is one that will keep your attention from beginning to end! It is the story of Ian Finn Morgenstern and his adventures with magic, lust, evil and life as a high school geek. In the story Finn uncovers some magical artifacts at an ancient Indian burial ground which opens the floodgates to a very entertaining story,” says Kendra, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Gin was equally as impressed, adding, “The character development is awesome! I recommend this book to anyone looking for an original and captivating story.”



Due to the success of VanKirk first volume, ‘The Shadow's Touch’ and ‘Templar's Legacy’ have recently been released to take readers deeper into the life of Morgenstern.



With the books’ popularity set to increase, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



All three books are available for purchase from Amazon: http://amzn.to/17NrefK. Please note that to celebrate the new release, ‘The Dryad’s Kiss’ will be available for free download on August 1st and 2nd.



About R. Scott VanKirk

R. Scott VanKirk lives in Colorado and is happily married. None of his friends call him “R”. He lives with three amazing women whom he loves dearly: mother, wife, and daughter. He also has a 7lb toy poodle which he believes is karmic retribution for a previous life of sin. He is a compulsive creator of companies from software to solar, and now is writing full time.