The Dublin Discount Card Creates New Jobs for Dublin

Dublin, Leinster -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2012 -- Peel a Deal Ireland the producers of The Dublin Discount Cardare delighted to announce the creation of 20 new jobs in their Ballycoolin Office, Dublin 11. They are taking people off the live register and expect to employ anadditional 10 people over the next two years.



Peel A Deal Ireland presents the DUBLIN DISCOUNT CARD!



Its launch onto the market sets a new era in coupon delivery In Ireland. This is a newcoupon initiative to hit Dublin. It offers all consumers and visitors to the city amazing value in many different shopping categories.



The Dublin Discount Card offers 120 deals from over 108 businesses in Dublin city in a compact fold down (credit card size) coupon card which fits in the palm of your hand. Withover €1,000 in savingson each card,this makes its purchase price of €10 a very easy decision to make.



Categories of offers on the card include:



- Tourist Attractions

- Entertainment (Pubs, Night Clubs, Traditional Music, Comedy Shows and Cultural Evenings)

- Eating Out (Restaurants, Fast Food, Cafes, Pub Grub)

- Shopping (Gifts & Fashion)

- Miscellaneous (Taxis, Beauty, Dental, Barbers, Medical, Pharmacy, Tattoo Artists and much more)



You can see from the categories that there is something here for everyone. The consumer will easily get their €10 purchase price back and a lot more besides.



This is a win win situation for everyone involved, as this is not only very beneficial to the consumer who can make many great savings again and again with one card, but also to the retailer who benefits from the extra business generated by consumers using the coupons to get the offers.



The Dublin Discount Card will also be lending a helping hand to the Irish economy, through the extra economic activity stimulated by the use of the card.



The card is aimed at the consumers in Dublin whether they live there permanently, study in Dublin or work in the city.It is also aimed at the tourist consumer visiting Dublin, who is looking for not only a fantastic offer but a guide to the hottest places to visit while they are in Dublin.



The card folds neatly down into one credit card sized card that can be easily carried in a wallet or purse. Along with each Dublin Discount Card comes a handy street map of Dublin City Centre that shows the locations of every business with a discount on the card.



On the reverse of the map is the address of each location and offer on the card, as well as a QR code which can be scanned with any smartphone with a free QR code reader. When a consumer scans the QR code with their smartphone, they are taken to a mobile readable website where they will find additional information on the offer and the business making it, the consumer can also make a comment about theirexperience with the offer.



The Dublin Discount Card is now available to buy online at http://www.dublindiscountcard.com It can also be purchased from many outlets throughoutDublin city. Consumers can view a complete list of outlets here http://dublindiscountcard.com/where-to-buy



This exciting new initiative takes its lead from the USA were it still has great success even after27 years in existence. It is already creating a buzz and will most definitely become the must have accessory for anyone wanting to enjoy the best that Dublin has to offer at the best price.